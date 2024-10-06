
Stafanie Taylor Career, Biography & More

Stafanie Taylor
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born11th Jun, 1991
Age33 years, 3 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20I
Matches151114
Innings145111
Not Out2222
Runs55013166
High Score17190
Average44.7235.57
Strike Rate68.82
100S70
50S4021
6S300
4S5280
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 151114
Innings 13387
overs 949.4289.3
Runs 33591639
wickets 15398
bestinning 4/174/12
bestmatch 4/174/12
Average 21.9516.72
econ 3.535.66
Strike Rate 37.217.7
4W 52
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Stafanie Taylor"
thumb

Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland

West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian

thumb

Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Tryon and Burns for Women's CPL 2024

Prior to the 2024 Women'sCaribbean Premier League (WCPL), all-arounders Erin Burns of Australia andChloe Tryon of South Africa have joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors.The South Afri

thumb

FairBreak 2023: Falcons and Spirit women had their last laugh in double header

There were double headers in FairBreak invitational T20 tournament. In the first encounter Falcons women won by 9 wickets with 39 balls remaining. While in the second match Spirit

thumb

FairBreak 2023: Spirit Women Vs Tornadoes Women match preview

">Spirit Women will take on Tornadoes Women in the 13th match of FairBreak Invitational T20 tournament.Spirit Women are standing 3rd in the competition while Tornadoes are at the a

thumb

Stafanie Taylor misses out West Indies squad for England series

Shemaine Campbelle and KyciaKnight have returned to the West Indies squad for the upcoming three-matchWomen's One-Day International series against England from December 4 to 9 inAn

thumb

Babar achieves another milestone in T20Is, equals Kohli's record

Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam hasreached the 3000-run mark in T20 Internationals, becoming the fifth men’scricketer and eighth cricketer overall to reach the landmark, as well a

thumb

Shakib wins ICC Player of the Month award

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and WestIndies’ Stafanie Taylor have won the ICC Player of the Month awards for July2021.Shakib was nominated alongside WestIndies’ Hayden Walsh Jr and

