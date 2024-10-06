Stafanie Taylor Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Jun, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|151
|114
|Innings
|145
|111
|Not Out
|22
|22
|Runs
|5501
|3166
|High Score
|171
|90
|Average
|44.72
|35.57
|Strike Rate
|68.82
|100S
|7
|0
|50S
|40
|21
|6S
|30
|0
|4S
|528
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|151
|114
|Innings
|133
|87
|overs
|949.4
|289.3
|Runs
|3359
|1639
|wickets
|153
|98
|bestinning
|4/17
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/17
|4/12
|Average
|21.95
|16.72
|econ
|3.53
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|37.2
|17.7
|4W
|5
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Stafanie Taylor"
Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland
West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian
Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Tryon and Burns for Women's CPL 2024
Prior to the 2024 Women'sCaribbean Premier League (WCPL), all-arounders Erin Burns of Australia andChloe Tryon of South Africa have joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors.The South Afri
FairBreak 2023: Falcons and Spirit women had their last laugh in double header
There were double headers in FairBreak invitational T20 tournament. In the first encounter Falcons women won by 9 wickets with 39 balls remaining. While in the second match Spirit
FairBreak 2023: Spirit Women Vs Tornadoes Women match preview
">Spirit Women will take on Tornadoes Women in the 13th match of FairBreak Invitational T20 tournament.Spirit Women are standing 3rd in the competition while Tornadoes are at the a
Stafanie Taylor misses out West Indies squad for England series
Shemaine Campbelle and KyciaKnight have returned to the West Indies squad for the upcoming three-matchWomen's One-Day International series against England from December 4 to 9 inAn
Babar achieves another milestone in T20Is, equals Kohli's record
Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam hasreached the 3000-run mark in T20 Internationals, becoming the fifth men’scricketer and eighth cricketer overall to reach the landmark, as well a
Shakib wins ICC Player of the Month award
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and WestIndies’ Stafanie Taylor have won the ICC Player of the Month awards for July2021.Shakib was nominated alongside WestIndies’ Hayden Walsh Jr and