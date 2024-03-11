Tim Southee Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Dec, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 8 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|94
|156
|108
|250
|169
|135
|Innings
|134
|93
|42
|116
|105
|184
|Not Out
|11
|35
|18
|40
|36
|16
|Runs
|1976
|720
|261
|863
|875
|2803
|High Score
|77
|55
|39
|74
|66
|156
|Average
|16.06
|12.41
|10.87
|11.35
|12.68
|16.68
|Strike Rate
|83.16
|96.38
|139.57
|142.40
|99.09
|82.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|6S
|83
|26
|16
|47
|32
|107
|4S
|197
|56
|18
|64
|70
|289
News related "Tim Southee"
Tim Southee isn't sure about his test captaincy future after being whitewashed by Australia
After being whitewashed by Australia at home by 2-0, Kiwi skipper Tim Southee shared his future plan on his test captaincy. As he said he's not sure about his captaincy when New Ze
4 cricketers are on the line to play 100 test matches this week
Playing 100 test matches has always been a milestone and dream for cricketers since the inception of the game. This coming Thursday and Friday, 4 cricketers are going to reach the
Neil Wagner might return for New Zealand in Christchurch test
After being hammered by Australia in Wellington, New Zealand team have now moved to Christchurch for the second test to make a comeback. However their paceman William ORourke is in
Australia announce their xi for tomorrow's clash against New Zealand
Australia have named their xi for tomorrow's clash against New Zealand. Their [Australia's] xi is unchanged and this is happening now since January. The last time Australia fielded
New Zealand announces strong squad for Australia series
New Zealand Cricket board announced their squad for the upcoming 2 match test series against the defending World Trst champions, Australia. Which starting from 29th February, Thurs
It is probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career: Southee
New Zealand had the last laugh inthe Dhaka Test. After a tense and exciting fight on the fourth day, the Kiwisfinally won by 4 wickets. The win ended the series at 1-1. Earlier, Ba
New Zealand expecting "spinners" to play a big role again in Mirpur Test
New Zealand lost to Bangladesh inthe first match of the two-match Test series. As a result, the Kiwis, who aretrailing by 1-0 in the series, now have a battle to save the series. N
Tim Southee trusting their techniques to turn around in Mirpur Test
New Zealand is under a bit ofpressure after coming to Bangladesh to play the Test series. The Kiwis aretrailing 1-0 after losing the first match of the two-match series to Banglade
We'll pick ourselves up and we'll go again in a few days' time: Southee
New Zealand got the bitter tasteof Test defeat in Bangladesh. The Kiwis lost the first match of the two-matchTest series by a huge margin of 150 runs. After the match, captain Tim
Shanto played a great innings: Southee
New Zealand did not start well inthe Test series against Bangladesh. The Kiwis lost the first Test in Sylhet by150 runs. The New Zealand cricket team is somewhat upset at such a ra
New Zealand want to turn around their fortune in Dhaka Test
New Zealand lost to Bangladesh by150 runs in the Sylhet Test. The Tigers beat the Kiwis at home for the firsttime. Kiwi captain Tim Southee did not forget to give credit to Banglad
I would imagine a hard-fought Test series: Tim Southee ahead of Bangladesh Tests
Just a few hours later, theBangladesh - New Zealand two-match Test series is going to take place. Eversince the Mt Maunganui Test victory, the Bangladesh-New Zealand Test match has