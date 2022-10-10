Nadif Chowdhury Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|21st Apr, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 3 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|61
|144
|127
|Innings
|3
|47
|126
|190
|Not Out
|0
|6
|12
|24
|Runs
|27
|539
|2586
|5274
|High Score
|12
|57
|83
|166
|Average
|9.00
|13.14
|22.68
|31.77
|Strike Rate
|117.39
|104.86
|70.57
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|0
|1
|12
|27
|6S
|0
|19
|0
|0
|4S
|2
|33
|0
|0
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|61
|144
|127
|Innings
|0
|4
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|8
|150.3
|735.3
|Runs
|0
|64
|611
|2163
|wickets
|0
|3
|16
|72
|bestinning
|2/17
|2/24
|5/34
|bestmatch
|2/17
|2/24
|Average
|21.33
|38.18
|30.04
|econ
|8.00
|4.05
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|56.4
|61.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
