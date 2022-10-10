
Nadif Chowdhury Career, Biography & More

Nadif Chowdhury
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born21st Apr, 1987
Age37 years, 3 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches361144127
Innings347126190
Not Out061224
Runs2753925865274
High Score125783166
Average9.0013.1422.6831.77
Strike Rate117.39104.8670.57
100S0007
50S011227
6S01900
4S23300
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 361144127
Innings 0400
overs 08150.3735.3
Runs 0646112163
wickets 031672
bestinning 2/172/245/34
bestmatch 2/172/24
Average 21.3338.1830.04
econ 8.004.052.94
Strike Rate 16.056.461.2
4W 0003
5W 0003
10w 0000
thumb

Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL

The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

