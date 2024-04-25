
  Nasum Ahmed Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Nasum Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born5th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12351027128
Innings616384943
Not Out2913910
Runs11664167426706
High Score4419193885
Average29.009.146.6810.6521.39
Strike Rate91.3392.7586.0879.9254.01
100S00000
50S00003
6S524146
4S124143299
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12351027128
Innings 11341007055
overs 96.4107.3334.4589.51123
Runs 378787223425623544
wickets 12348193120
bestinning 3/194/104/105/497/43
bestmatch 3/194/104/105/4912/113
Average 31.5023.1427.5827.5429.53
econ 3.917.326.674.343.15
Strike Rate 48.318.924.738.056.1
4W 03336
5W 00018
10w 00002
News related "Nasum Ahmed"
thumb

Bangladesh squad reach Chattogram in two phases for Zimbabwe series preparation

The five-match T20I seriesbetween Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place in a few days. Bangladeshteam have already reached Chattogram for the preparation of thisseries

thumb

Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu

thumb

Toffee to stream 6 ICC tournaments in next two years

Not just the T20 World Cup, butall of the games from the following six ICC tournaments may be watchedseparately on Banglalink's digital entertainment platform Toffee. Banglalinkmad

thumb

Bangladesh chief selector reveals reason behind Saifuddin's inclusion in preparation camp squad

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in Bangladesh’s preparation camp squad for Zimbabwe seriesand in line to make a return for the national team after a long time.He pl

thumb

Shakib unlikely to play all matches in Zimbabwe series

Shakib Al Hasan will return homefrom the United States before the start of the series against Zimbabwe. But theBangladesh team are not getting him at the beginning of this series.

thumb

No Shakib in Bangladesh's preparation camp squad, Saifuddin returns

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in the Bangladesh squad for the preparation camp ahead of theT20 series against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announc

thumb

Imrul - Nasum shine in Mohammedan's crashing victory

Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Brothers Union by 5 wickets on Friday (19th April). For Mohammedan, Nasum Ahmed and skipper Imrul Kayes were the stars behind this dominating win. Nas

thumb

Imrul Kayes not thinking about national team now

Imrul Kayes is still the biggestname in domestic cricket at 37 years old. Even though he isn't on the nationalteam, he frequently displays surprise in the domestic teams. This time

thumb

I was hungry to perform: Nasum

There is not much talk about Nasum Ahmed after being dropped from the national team. However, he once became the national team's match winner in two limited over formats. Nasum's e

thumb

Tamim gives money to cleaners of Fatullah Stadium

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal providedyet another astounding illustration of greatness. Tamim provided money to theKhan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah's pitch cleaners. Tam

thumb

Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances

Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo

thumb

Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure

There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of

