Junaid Siddique Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|30th Oct, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 9 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|54
|7
|78
|188
|150
|Innings
|37
|53
|7
|77
|186
|260
|Not Out
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|13
|Runs
|969
|1196
|159
|1489
|5183
|8722
|High Score
|106
|100
|71
|89
|136
|193
|Average
|26.18
|23.00
|22.71
|20.12
|28.47
|35.31
|Strike Rate
|41.39
|68.22
|147.22
|121.55
|73.14
|100S
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|18
|50S
|7
|6
|1
|4
|30
|44
|6S
|1
|7
|7
|46
|0
|0
|4S
|123
|118
|16
|154
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|54
|7
|78
|188
|150
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|3
|2
|0
|0
|7.5
|45.1
|Runs
|11
|13
|0
|0
|44
|179
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/30
|bestmatch
|1/79
|Average
|179.00
|econ
|3.66
|6.50
|5.61
|3.96
|Strike Rate
|271.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
