Mosaddek Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|10th Dec, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|43
|33
|142
|158
|45
|Innings
|8
|35
|31
|123
|142
|72
|Not Out
|2
|10
|10
|36
|34
|8
|Runs
|173
|634
|389
|2010
|4236
|3327
|High Score
|75
|52
|48
|60
|110
|282
|Average
|28.83
|25.36
|18.52
|23.10
|39.22
|51.98
|Strike Rate
|46.13
|82.76
|114.07
|114.59
|85.85
|64.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|50S
|1
|3
|0
|3
|31
|14
|6S
|4
|13
|11
|60
|111
|97
|4S
|13
|58
|26
|154
|328
|309
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|43
|33
|142
|158
|45
|Innings
|6
|41
|26
|99
|130
|58
|overs
|27
|188.2
|55.1
|222
|723.2
|470.5
|Runs
|87
|969
|398
|1594
|3407
|1579
|wickets
|0
|17
|18
|58
|86
|29
|bestinning
|3/13
|5/20
|5/20
|5/43
|4/33
|bestmatch
|3/13
|5/20
|5/20
|5/43
|7/98
|Average
|57.00
|22.11
|27.48
|39.61
|54.44
|econ
|3.22
|5.14
|7.21
|7.18
|4.71
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|66.4
|18.3
|22.9
|50.4
|97.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mosaddek Hossain"
Tanzim Sakib's firing fifer marginalises Legends of Rupganj for 99 and gives Abahani an easy win
Abahani Limited beat Legends of Rupganj by 8 wickets on Saturday (6th April). Batting first, Rupganj's innings were wrapped up for just 99 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a fifer. In
Towhid Hridoy's blistering 125 thrashes Rupganj Tigers by 140 runs
Abahani Limited thrashed Rupganj Tigers by 140 runs on Wednesday (27th March). Towhid Hridoy's blistering century and Jaker Ali Anik's fifty drove Abahani to 320. In reply, Mosadde
The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour
9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category
21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Mosaddek wants 'sporting wickets' in country
Bangladesh's World Cup campaignwas a disappointment. The team's performance was so disappointing that it wasdifficult to get a place to play in the Champions Trophy. As a result, e
Taskin, Shoriful, Mosaddek, Qadir in Durdanto Dhaka for BPL 2024
Bangladesh’s two in-form pacers currently-Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will play for new franchise Durdanto Dhaka inthe upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
We will try to give our 100 percent effort on the field: Mosaddek before 'unofficial' DPL final
This year’s edition of the DhakaPremier League (DPL) is near the end. The current champions Sheikh JamalDhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited are going to meet in the unofficial final
Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023
Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w
India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran
After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t
Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster
At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi
Shakib reluctant to see Mosaddek as part-time bowler
T20 cricket requires at least 5bowlers to complete an innings. Since the early days of cricket, many teamsused more than five bowlers. But Bangladesh's current T20 team has a diffe