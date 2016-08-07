Shamsur Rahman Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Jun, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 2 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|10
|9
|96
|159
|141
|Innings
|12
|10
|8
|85
|155
|249
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8
|15
|Runs
|305
|266
|86
|1741
|4603
|8544
|High Score
|106
|96
|53
|98
|144
|267
|Average
|25.41
|26.60
|10.75
|22.90
|31.31
|36.51
|Strike Rate
|47.65
|76.00
|101.17
|117.87
|null
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|50S
|0
|2
|1
|10
|31
|41
|6S
|3
|9
|1
|52
|0
|0
|4S
|40
|23
|12
|157
|0
|0
