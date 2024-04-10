Mashrafe Mortaza's profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Oct, 1983
|Age
|40 years, 10 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|220
|54
|185
|335
|57
|Innings
|67
|158
|39
|115
|248
|100
|Not Out
|5
|28
|11
|30
|38
|7
|Runs
|797
|1787
|377
|1133
|3309
|1458
|High Score
|79
|51
|36
|56
|104
|132
|Average
|12.85
|13.74
|13.46
|13.32
|15.75
|15.67
|Strike Rate
|67.20
|87.55
|136.10
|129.63
|92.43
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6
|6S
|22
|62
|23
|70
|0
|0
|4S
|95
|150
|28
|76
|0
|0
News related "Mashrafe Mortaza"
Mashrafe warns to stop fraud activities using his name and image
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has afoundation called Narail Express, which is working regularly in the service ofhumanity. However, by using this name, thereis a sign of fraud activities. N
Shakib becomes Mashrafe's partner in Parliamentary Standing Committee of Sports Ministry
Many people want to see Shakib AlHasan as Sports Minister in the future. Whether their wish will be fulfilled ornot, only time will tell. For now, the world's best all-rounder has
Mashrafe is still Sylhet's captain
Sylhet Strikers played the finalunder Mashrafe Bin Mortaza last season. However, in this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Sylhet is like a mess. They played 5 consecutive mat
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza answers his critics
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself hassaid several times that he is not fully fit to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, at the request of the franchise, he has to play to hand
Aliss Islam's fiery spin display secures easy win for Comilla Victorians
Sylhet Strikers, the finalists ofthe last season, are not seeing victory at all. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's teamlost at home. Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet by 52 runs in the second ma
Akram Khan supports Mohammad Ashraful on comment about Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Former national team captain andBCB director Akram Khan supported Mohammad Ashraful's comment about MashrafeBin Mortaza. Akram commented that BPL's image is being damaged due to Ma
Mashrafe responds to Ashraful's comment
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is unfit, heis wasting someone else's place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) byplaying - Mohammad Ashraful's comments have created a storm in the cricket
Playing Mashrafe is belittling the tournament: Ashraful
Playing unfit Mashrafe is‘belittling’ the tournament, feels former national team captain MohammadAshraful. During the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Ashraful claimed that ayoung
Because of our fielding, we lost the match: Mashrafe
Sylhet Strikers lost the first matchof BPL 2024 because of a catch miss. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the captain of theteam, said this at the press conference after the match.Sylhet were
Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet
In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to continue as Sylhet Strikers captain in BPL 2024
Everyone searched for one at theunveiling of the trophy and the photo session of the captains of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024. He is Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. 'Captain Fanta
I will be the best BCB president in the history of Bangladesh: Shakib
'I want to be BCB president, nota minister.' Shakib Al Hasan himself said this in an interview during theelection period. Being a member of parliament, the ministry is no longer a