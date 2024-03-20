Mahmudullah Riyad Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|4th Feb, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 6 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|221
|121
|297
|337
|114
|Innings
|94
|192
|113
|273
|303
|204
|Not Out
|7
|50
|23
|54
|62
|20
|Runs
|2914
|5020
|2122
|5465
|8838
|6557
|High Score
|150
|128
|64
|70
|130
|152
|Average
|33.49
|35.35
|23.57
|24.95
|36.67
|35.63
|Strike Rate
|53.40
|76.04
|117.30
|119.29
|100S
|5
|3
|0
|0
|7
|14
|50S
|16
|27
|6
|19
|53
|32
|6S
|24
|78
|64
|179
|0
|0
|4S
|338
|374
|161
|412
|0
|0
News related "Mahmudullah"
Tamim Iqbal coming to live today
Tamim Iqbal has been absent fromthe Bangladesh national cricket team for an extended period of time. It remainsunknown when he will make his return. It is his 35th birthday today.
Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur’s experience helps Bangladesh a lot - says Shanto after the convincing 6 wicket win
Bangladesh crashed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis an
Towhid Hridoy is good at number 4, Mahmudullah shows maturity - says Hathurusingha
Towhid Hridoy batted at number 3 for Comilla Victorians and had a great season in the BPL as he finished the season being the second highest run scorer of the tournament. But he's
Shanto gives credit to Jaker Ali and Riyad
Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka in the first encounter of three match T20I series in a nail bitter. Bangladesh lost the match by just 3 runs but despite losing the match Bangladesh ha
Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu
I would like to dedicate this trophy to them(Mushfiqur & Mahmudullah) says Tamim
Fortune Barishal have won the BPL for the first time in the history of this tournament. The skipper Tamim Iqbal wanted to dedicate the trophy to two of the most senior players of t
21 cricketers in BCB's central contract including Mahmudullah Riyad
How to turn around from zero,reborn from the ashes like a phoenix - Mahmudullah Riyad is a perfect example.Riyad, who was pushed out of the national team a couple of years ago, ret
Riyad can be an autochoice in the T20 World Cup team: Sujon
The T20 World Cup is in the middleof 2024. At the beginning of the year, the country's biggest domestic crickettournament, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has started. This year's
Tamim wants to give captaincy to Miraz in BPL considering future
Tamim Iqbal has been the eye ofFortune Barishal since joining the team through direct signing. It was saidfrom the beginning that Tamim will be the captain of the team. As the BPLa
Big changes to be made in BCB's central contract list
Once again, a new year has begun. Cricket fans are interested in the BCB's central contract list for players just as much as they are in the selection of players at the beginning o
Mahmudullah's door for T20 team open, Tamim's future to decide in January
Bangladesh veteran cricketerMahmudullah Riyad retired from the Test. After losing the leadership of the T20format, he did not get another chance in the team. He was even left out o
21 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft
21 cricketers from Bangladeshhave entered their names to the draft of Pakistan's franchise league PakistanSuper League (PSL). Among them, there are 6 Bangladeshis in the diamondcat