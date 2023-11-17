
James Fuller Career, Biography & More

James Fuller
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Jan, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1716982
Innings11755114
Not Out371716
Runs16168842220
High Score575593
Average20.2023.2622.65
Strike Rate141.38103.6369.70
100S000
50S3210
6S712629
4S10268279
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1716982
Innings 13764135
overs 439.1440.11832.1
Runs 383626106697
wickets 14879212
bestinning 6/286/356/24
bestmatch 6/286/3510/79
Average 25.9133.0331.58
econ 8.735.923.65
Strike Rate 17.833.451.8
4W 4210
5W 117
10w 001
News related "James Fuller"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Top New Zealand players likely to miss Pakistan tour for IPL

Kiwis will visit Pakistan for the second time to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. The tour will take place from April 14 to May 7, 2023.New Zeala

thumb

Star players from New Zealand likely to skip Pakistan tour due to IPL

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White said Blackcaps players can choose to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or tour Pakistan.New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Chris Cairns Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Christopher Lance Cairns ONZM (born 13 June 1970) is a former New Zealand cricketer and former ODI captain who played as an all-rounder for the New Zealand cricket team. Cairns fin

thumb

The Nathan Astle Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Nathan John Astle MNZM (born 15 September 1971) is a New Zealand former cricketer who played all formats of the game. A right-handed batsman who played as an opener in One Day Inte

thumb

The Stephen Fleming Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Stephen Paul Fleming ONZM (born 1 April 1973) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former captain of the New Zealand national cricket team who is currently the head coach of IPL team

thumb

The Daniel Vettori Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Daniel Luca Vettori ONZM (born 27 January 1979) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former cricketer who played in all formats for the New Zealand cricket team. It is the 200th frie

thumb

The Scott Styris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Scott Styris is an Australian-born former New Zealand cricketer who was born on 10 July 1975 in Brisbane. Playing the role of all-rounder on the team, Scott has played all three fo

thumb

The Jacob Oram Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jacob David Philip Oram (born 28 July 1978) is a New Zealand former cricketer who has played all forms of the game for 10 years. He was a left-handed hitter and a right-armed fast-

thumb

The Kyle Mills Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kyle Mills is a former New Zealand cricketer and one of the fastest the team has ever had. He was born on March 15, 1979 and raised in the city of Auckland as a descendant of Ngai

thumb

The Shane Bond Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shane Bond is a former New Zealand cricketer known for his fiery, fast bowling. He was born on June 7, 1975 and hails from Christchurch in Canterbury, New Zealand.Shane Edward Bond

