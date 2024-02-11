Jason Holder Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|5th Nov, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|64
|138
|55
|225
|196
|96
|Innings
|113
|114
|38
|166
|161
|156
|Not Out
|18
|24
|10
|45
|31
|18
|Runs
|2797
|2237
|407
|1924
|3198
|3536
|High Score
|202
|99
|38
|69
|99
|202
|Average
|29.44
|24.85
|14.53
|15.90
|24.60
|25.62
|Strike Rate
|55.37
|90.23
|119.70
|125.66
|100S
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|12
|12
|0
|2
|17
|14
|6S
|50
|69
|22
|110
|0
|0
|4S
|330
|160
|23
|125
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|64
|138
|55
|225
|196
|96
|Innings
|113
|134
|52
|219
|188
|168
|overs
|1782.1
|1067
|191.4
|761
|1483
|2443.2
|Runs
|4587
|5878
|1577
|6120
|7732
|6412
|wickets
|157
|159
|57
|217
|249
|238
|bestinning
|6/42
|5/27
|5/27
|5/27
|5/27
|6/42
|bestmatch
|11/103
|5/27
|5/27
|5/27
|5/27
|11/103
|Average
|29.21
|36.96
|27.66
|28.20
|31.05
|26.94
|econ
|2.57
|5.50
|8.22
|8.04
|5.21
|2.62
|Strike Rate
|68.1
|40.2
|20.1
|21.0
|35.7
|61.5
|4W
|4
|5
|2
|5
|8
|6
|5W
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Jason Holder"
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni
Big names decline West Indies Central Contract offer for 2023-24 season
West Indies has unveiled the latest central contract list for the men's and women's teams for the upcoming 2023-24 season.Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have turned
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi
Jason Holder names two IPL teams he wants to be part of in IPL 2024
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and with the auction of the tournament just around the corner, fans are waiting to see which players w
Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win
Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from
Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and
Brandon McMullen's inspiring spell knocks out Windies from World Cup
Scotland depicted an upset against Windies and knocked them almost out from the World Cup. Scotland won the match against Windies by 7 wickets on Saturday (1st July) at Harare Spor
Van Beek's all rounder super over masterclass crushes down Windies in a thriller
Netherlands won a thriller against Windies which went down to the wire in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on 26th June (Monday).Earlier the day winning the toss Netherlands o
Sikandar Raza's all rounder brilliance gives Zimbabwe a memorable victory over Windies to become table topper
Zimbabwe crushed the powerhouse West Indies in a crucial game of group B in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday (24th June) at Harare.West Indies won the toss and ele
Hope, Pooran star in Windies' crushing win over Nepal
West Indies crushed Nepal by a massive margin of 101 runs on Thursday (22 June) in Harare. Skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's dual centuries along with pacers exceptional bowl
Holder's valiant knock keeps WI hope alive in Johannesburg
A dramatic collapse put South Africa in a par total of 320. They lost 8 wickets to score only 82 runs. It took Windies just four overs to skittle South Africa. The Proteas only cou