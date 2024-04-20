
  Martin Guptill Career, Records, Awards, Wife Biography & More

Martin Guptill Career, Records, Awards, Wife Biography & More

Martin Guptill
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born30th Sep, 1986
Age37 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches47198122332271119
Innings89195118323266216
Not Out1197272313
Runs2586734635319305103357802
High Score189237105120237227
Average29.3841.7331.8131.4342.5338.43
Strike Rate46.6187.29135.70130.4187.7554.42
100S318263017
50S173920545140
6S23187173424264103
4S32675030980410641032
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 47198122332271119
Innings 1811141235
overs 71.218.11419.1142.2
Runs 298981135105674
wickets 8400511
bestinning 3/112/62/63/11
bestmatch 3/112/62/63/11
Average 37.2524.5021.0061.27
econ 4.175.3911.008.755.474.73
Strike Rate 53.527.223.077.6
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Martin Guptill"
thumb

PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

thumb

New Zealand to celebrate 'Thank You Gup' day in honour of Guptill's career

In November last year, MartinGuptill was excluded from New Zealand's central contract list. Practicallythen, it was understood that Guptill's career was going to end for New Zealan

thumb

Watch: Sreesanth dismisses Martin Guptill with a sensational outswinger in LLC 2023

In the game of cricket, bowlers deliver vicious out-swingers to the batters in order to get the better of them. Well, the main characteristic of an out-swinger is that it moves awa

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar collaborates with Blue World City to introduce "Shoaib Akhtar Enclave"

Pakistan legendary pacer ShoaibAkhtar has become a strategic partner of Blue World City. At a ceremony inDoha, Qatar, the administration of Blue World City and Shoaib Akhtar declar

thumb

Mark Chapman Earns First NZC Central Contract Replaces Martin Guptill

Left-handed batsman Mark Chapman received his first central contract for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday, filling in the job veteran opener Martin Guptill left in November.New

thumb

Rohit Sharma achieves rare record in international cricket

India lost the second ODI seriesin a row in Bangladesh on Wednesday. Captain Rohit Sharma tried his best evenwith an injury but failed. The Indian captain left the field with disap

thumb

IPL is definitely changing the landscape of cricket: Southee

New Zealand cricketers like TrentBoult, Martin Guptill have withdrawn their names from the New Zealand centralcontract to play franchise T20 leagues. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee has bee

thumb

Martin Guptill released from NZC central contract

New Zealand star pacer TrentBoult turned down a central contract ahead of the T20 World Cup a couple of monthsago. Even though he got a chance to play in the World Cup, he lost his

thumb

Guptill and Boult dropped from New Zealand squad against India

Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have been left out of New Zealand's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against India, which is due to start in Wellington on November 1

thumb

Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups

India star batsman Virat Kohlihas become the highest run-scorer in men's T20 World Cups, surpassing Sri Lanka’slegendary batsman Mahela Jayawardene's 1016 runs.Kohli achieved the r

thumb

Finch surpasses Gayle to become third highest six-hitter in T20Is

Australia skipper Aaron Finch hasachieved a new feat in the T20 internationals on Monday (October 31) againstIreland at The Gabba in Brisbane. He has surpassed one of the greatest

thumb

Babar plays for himself and is insecure: Wasim Akram

As soon as Pakistan lost in theT20 World Cup against India and Zimbabwe, the criticism of captain Babar Azam started.And while criticizing Babar, legendary pacer Wasim Akram made a

