Andrew Balbirnie
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Dec, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 7 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|101
|95
|149
|141
|38
|Innings
|14
|97
|89
|143
|134
|57
|Not Out
|0
|7
|4
|9
|11
|3
|Runs
|318
|2907
|1965
|3356
|4513
|1525
|High Score
|95
|145
|83
|99
|160
|205
|Average
|22.71
|32.30
|23.11
|25.04
|36.69
|28.24
|Strike Rate
|52.73
|74.96
|124.68
|128.97
|77.99
|53.60
|100S
|0
|8
|0
|0
|13
|2
|50S
|3
|15
|9
|18
|22
|9
|6S
|0
|35
|54
|95
|59
|4
|4S
|44
|282
|209
|362
|459
|189
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|101
|95
|149
|141
|38
|Innings
|1
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|overs
|1
|10
|0
|0
|16
|104.3
|Runs
|8
|68
|0
|0
|112
|262
|wickets
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|bestinning
|1/26
|1/26
|4/23
|bestmatch
|1/26
|1/26
|5/23
|Average
|34.00
|56.00
|20.15
|econ
|8.00
|6.80
|7.00
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|48.0
|48.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Andy Balbirnie"
Balbirnie, batters put Ireland to a strong position after day 1
After being thumped in the first match, Ireland have come stronger in the second one. Captain Balbirnie led the platform for Ireland, Tucker and Stirling kept the impetus towards t
Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad
Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place