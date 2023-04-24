
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Andrew Balbirnie

Andy Balbirnie
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born28th Dec, 1990
Age33 years, 7 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches71019514914138
Innings14978914313457
Not Out0749113
Runs31829071965335645131525
High Score951458399160205
Average22.7132.3023.1125.0436.6928.24
Strike Rate52.7374.96124.68128.9777.9953.60
100S0800132
50S315918229
6S0355495594
4S44282209362459189
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 71019514914138
Innings 1300617
overs 1100016104.3
Runs 86800112262
wickets 0200213
bestinning 1/261/264/23
bestmatch 1/261/265/23
Average 34.0056.0020.15
econ 8.006.807.002.50
Strike Rate 30.048.048.2
4W 000001
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Andy Balbirnie"
thumb

Balbirnie, batters put Ireland to a strong position after day 1

After being thumped in the first match, Ireland have come stronger in the second one. Captain Balbirnie led the platform for Ireland, Tucker and Stirling kept the impetus towards t

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.