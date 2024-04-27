Paul Stirling Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More


Paul Stirling
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born3rd Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches515513133825173
Innings10150130336242115
Not Out03111795
Runs25356233408816186153188
High Score103177115119177146
Average25.3038.2528.6325.5836.9728.98
Strike Rate60.9687.44135.83141.6890.5162.24
100S11413228
50S02823523914
6S413612333020335
4S33605394945946438
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 515513133825173
Innings 1764213611956
overs 2406.591293.2593.3389.4
Runs 111942679215929601118
wickets 04320777127
bestinning 6/553/214/106/552/21
bestmatch 6/553/214/106/553/31
Average 45.1633.9528.0341.6941.40
econ 5.504.777.467.364.982.86
Strike Rate 56.727.322.850.186.5
4W 010120
5W 010010
10w 000000
News related "Paul Stirling"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Stirling becomes first player to hit 400 4s in T20I, Rashid hits 350 scalp

Afghan magician Rashid Khan was out of the action for about 4 months due to injury. The recently concluded game was his first match after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.Despite los

thumb

Hashmatullah Shahidi's fifty takes Afghanistan into the lead after day 2 in Abu Dhabi test

An absorbing day of test cricket in Abu Dhabi. Hashmatullah Shahidi's unbeaten fifty took Afghanistan into the lead after Zia-Ur-Rahman's fifer. The match is nicely poised after th

thumb

Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S

thumb

Paul Stirling appointed permanent white-ball captain for Ireland

After serving in the role on aninterim basis since Andy Balbirnie stood down as captain of Ireland's men'swhite-ball team in the summer, Paul Stirling has been given the official n

thumb

Mohammad Amir to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir isthe regular face of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He often hasexperience playing in multiple teams of BPL. Amir has signed with Fortune

thumb

Fortune Barishal rope in Shoaib Malik for BPL 2024

The franchises have started preparingthe team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Teams like RangpurRiders, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers are recruiti

thumb

Fortune Barishal include Paul Stirling, Abbas Afridi and retain 3 local cricketers including Riyad

Fortune Barishal has startedpreparing the team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theyhave retained Mahmudullah Riyad and three local cricketers. They decided t

thumb

Ireland name squad for England ODIs

Cricket Ireland has named a15-man squad that will play England in a three-match ODI series from September20-26.All-rounder Curtis Campher movesup from the middle order to replace A

thumb

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India

Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Paul Stirling's majestic 162 aids Ireland win their first match in the tournament

Ireland have their first win in the tournament by beating UAE with a massive margin of 138 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day, United

