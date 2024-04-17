Henry Nicholls Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|15th Nov, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|54
|69
|10
|50
|138
|113
|Innings
|83
|65
|9
|47
|129
|183
|Not Out
|7
|14
|1
|9
|20
|13
|Runs
|2948
|1772
|100
|1143
|4643
|6624
|High Score
|200
|124
|36
|67
|178
|200
|Average
|38.78
|34.74
|12.50
|30.07
|42.59
|38.96
|Strike Rate
|50.37
|81.96
|89.28
|124.91
|85.33
|52.33
|100S
|9
|1
|0
|0
|7
|14
|50S
|12
|13
|0
|8
|30
|36
|6S
|8
|16
|0
|27
|39
|35
|4S
|321
|164
|9
|104
|477
|731
