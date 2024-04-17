
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Henry Nicholls Career, Records, Biography & More

Henry Nicholls Career, Records, Biography & More

Henry Nicholls
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born15th Nov, 1991
Age32 years, 8 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches54691050138113
Innings8365947129183
Not Out714192013
Runs29481772100114346436624
High Score2001243667178200
Average38.7834.7412.5030.0742.5938.96
Strike Rate50.3781.9689.28124.9185.3352.33
100S9100714
50S1213083036
6S8160273935
4S3211649104477731
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 54691050138113
Innings 000114
overs 000123.5
Runs 00051726
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 5.008.506.78
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Henry Nicholls"
thumb

"Pakistan incredibly safe for Cricket tours"- Henry Nicholls

New Zealand are set to play a 5 match T20I series in Pakistan before the ICC Men's T20 world cup commences from 1st June in the Caribbeans and the USA. Previously New Zealand withd

thumb

Huge blow for New Zealand as Conway to miss the first test due to thump injury, Nichols comes in place of him

The Black Caps have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Test series against Australia, with opener Devon Conway ruled out with a thumb injury. Devon Conway had been Kiwis fir

thumb

Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare

New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering charges

New Zealand Test batsman Henry Nicholls was acquitted of ball-tampering charges at a New Zealand cricket code of conduct hearing.New Zealand Cricket said Nicholls had been cleared

thumb

Henry Nicholls likely to face Ball-Tampering Charges

Test batsman Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaching New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after he was reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match

thumb

Fifties from Will Young and Nicholls flatten Bangladesh as New Zealand take the series by 2-0

New Zealand have annihilated Bangladesh by in the third ODI on Tuesday (26th September) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some s

thumb

Lockie Ferguson taking positives despite abandoned first ODI

The first match of the three-matchODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. New Zealand batted33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the

thumb

Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand

The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been called off due to heavy downpour in Mirpur Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Earlier there have been drizzles but aft

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

New Zealand crush the Asian Lions with a complete whitewash

SL was 113-2 when they started the day and was behind of New Zealand for 303 runs.SL lost Mathews earlier on as he scored 2 consuming 44 balls. The fifty maker Kusal Mendis too was

thumb

Kane-Nicholls show put New Zealand in commanding position

New Zealand had a strong day yesterday and their old cliche Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made it more stronger in this day. Kane and Nicholls put on a show in Wellington. The

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.