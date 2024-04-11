Adam Zampa Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|31st Mar, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|85
|73
|242
|130
|40
|Innings
|41
|16
|75
|75
|64
|Not Out
|14
|8
|32
|23
|9
|Runs
|237
|48
|272
|749
|1221
|High Score
|36
|13
|23
|66
|74
|Average
|8.77
|6.00
|6.32
|14.40
|22.20
|Strike Rate
|63.36
|82.75
|84.73
|88.84
|72.03
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|6S
|1
|0
|3
|18
|15
|4S
|21
|4
|22
|76
|136
News related "Adam Zampa"
Adam Zampa opens up about the reasons behind his decision to skip the IPL
Australia's star leg spinner Adam Zampa withdrew from this season of Indian Premier League (IPL). He revealed factors behind his decision, as he cited he was completely drained fro
Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup
Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.
Adam Zampa pulls out of IPL 2024
Australian star leg spinner Adam Zampa has pulled out of IPL 2024. He was retained by his franchise Rajasthan Royals ahead of December’s auction in Dubai. But his manager has confi
All round brilliance from Cummins gives Australia an unassailable lead of 2-0
Australia have beaten New Zealand by on Friday (23rd February) to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3 match T20I series. Travis Head's blitzkrieg 45 off 22 deliveries and sup
6 Indians in ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released the best ODI XI of 2023. The ICC ODI World Cup runner-upIndia has a maximum of six cricketers in the XI. There is no cricketerfr
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
Adam Zampa equals Muralitharan's record of most wickets in World Cup
Adam Zampa equaled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup on Sunday, November 19. In the final of the 2023 edition against
ICC World Cup 2023: List of highest wicket-takers
India pacer Mohammed Shami wasnot in the playing XI in the first four matches. After getting the opportunity Shamiwas in tremendous form throughout the whole ODI World Cup. He is t
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Adam Zampa's all round brilliance gives Australia their fifth win on the trot
Australia beaten England by 33 runs on Saturday (4th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Adam Zampa's excellent outing both with the bat and bowl helped Aussies win the mat
Maxwell storm, Warner's consecutive hundreds and Zampa's four fer hand Australia a massive 309 run victory
Australia steamrolled over Netherlands as they have beaten by a mammoth 309 runs on Wednesday (25th October) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. David Warner's consecutive hund
He's been in the bed for the last week or two: Cummins reveals Zampa's fight with illness
Although Australia did not startwell in the World Cup, they are currently in a good position. After winningagainst Pakistan in the last match, they have reached the fourth position