  Usman Khawaja Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Usman Khawaja Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Usman Khawaja
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born18th Dec, 1986
Age37 years, 7 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches66409115128192
Innings117399114126329
Not Out11208831
Runs500415542413227530713367
High Score19510458109166214
Average47.2042.0026.7730.4444.9744.85
Strike Rate48.9984.09132.41130.1284.9650.62
100S152031439
50S24121163066
6S25135506176
4S543150313945391605
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 66409115128192
Innings 3000015
overs 3000029
Runs 80000111
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/21
bestmatch 1/21
Average 111.00
econ 2.663.82
Strike Rate 174.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Usman Khawaja"
thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

Babar spends Eid with family, Khawaja wears punjabi

Punjabi, a vibrant and culturallyrich attire that represents the essence of the subcontinent. There has been arecent spotting of Punjabi on Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja. In a

thumb

Khawaja forced to remove prohibited dove logo from his bat during NZ vs AUS Test

As Australia's second inningsagainst New Zealand in the Wellington Test on Monday began, Usman Khawaja hadto take off a new bat that had a dove sticker on it that was against the r

thumb

Usman Khawaja wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award

Usman Khawaja won the ICC TestCricketer of the Year award. Khawaja had an amazing time in Test cricket in 2023.This time the Australia opener got that award. Khawaja has beaten com

thumb

Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day

West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared

thumb

Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests

During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres

thumb

ICC rejects Khawaja's armband sanction appeal

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has rejected Usman Khawaja's appeal against the sanction, so hisreprimand for wearing a black armband into the field during the first Testaga

thumb

Ashwin, Khawaja, Head, Root nominated for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

4 cricketers have been nominatedas Test Cricketer of the Year for their performances in 2023. Among them 2Australians and 1 each Indian and English. There is no Bangladeshcricketer

thumb

Khawaja reveals why Warner used to get into contest or sledge in his early career

Usman Khawaja, a close friend andlong-term teammate of David Warner's, claims that the most of his violentbehavior before to his one-year suspension from international cricket for

thumb

Rain affected day in Sydney as Australia 197 runs behind after day 2

A rain affected day in Sydney as the early stumps called in the third test of Australia Vs Pakistan. Australia scored 116 runs losing 2 wickets and just 45 overs have been bowled o

thumb

Australia Prime Minister lauds Khawaja's bravery

Anthony Albanese, the PrimeMinister of Australia, has lauded Usman Khawaja for his bravery in battlingwith the intention of demonstrating sympathy with those who have been affected

thumb

I would like the ICC to explain what exactly has Khawaja done wrong: Shamsi

South African left-armleg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's wicket celebration against India has sparkedcontroversy. Not only that, Shamsi and his wife were bullied online after thecelebrat

Latest News

