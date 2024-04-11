Usman Khawaja Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|18th Dec, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|66
|40
|9
|115
|128
|192
|Innings
|117
|39
|9
|114
|126
|329
|Not Out
|11
|2
|0
|8
|8
|31
|Runs
|5004
|1554
|241
|3227
|5307
|13367
|High Score
|195
|104
|58
|109
|166
|214
|Average
|47.20
|42.00
|26.77
|30.44
|44.97
|44.85
|Strike Rate
|48.99
|84.09
|132.41
|130.12
|84.96
|50.62
|100S
|15
|2
|0
|3
|14
|39
|50S
|24
|12
|1
|16
|30
|66
|6S
|25
|13
|5
|50
|61
|76
|4S
|543
|150
|31
|394
|539
|1605
News related "Usman Khawaja"
Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B
Babar spends Eid with family, Khawaja wears punjabi
Punjabi, a vibrant and culturallyrich attire that represents the essence of the subcontinent. There has been arecent spotting of Punjabi on Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja. In a
Khawaja forced to remove prohibited dove logo from his bat during NZ vs AUS Test
As Australia's second inningsagainst New Zealand in the Wellington Test on Monday began, Usman Khawaja hadto take off a new bat that had a dove sticker on it that was against the r
Usman Khawaja wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award
Usman Khawaja won the ICC TestCricketer of the Year award. Khawaja had an amazing time in Test cricket in 2023.This time the Australia opener got that award. Khawaja has beaten com
Australia declare innings despite 35 runs behind West Indies on second day
West Indies ended the second daywith a lead of 35 runs against Australia in the Gabba Test. West Indies wereall out for 311 runs in the first innings. In reply, Australia declared
Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests
During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres
ICC rejects Khawaja's armband sanction appeal
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has rejected Usman Khawaja's appeal against the sanction, so hisreprimand for wearing a black armband into the field during the first Testaga
Ashwin, Khawaja, Head, Root nominated for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023
4 cricketers have been nominatedas Test Cricketer of the Year for their performances in 2023. Among them 2Australians and 1 each Indian and English. There is no Bangladeshcricketer
Khawaja reveals why Warner used to get into contest or sledge in his early career
Usman Khawaja, a close friend andlong-term teammate of David Warner's, claims that the most of his violentbehavior before to his one-year suspension from international cricket for
Rain affected day in Sydney as Australia 197 runs behind after day 2
A rain affected day in Sydney as the early stumps called in the third test of Australia Vs Pakistan. Australia scored 116 runs losing 2 wickets and just 45 overs have been bowled o
Australia Prime Minister lauds Khawaja's bravery
Anthony Albanese, the PrimeMinister of Australia, has lauded Usman Khawaja for his bravery in battlingwith the intention of demonstrating sympathy with those who have been affected
I would like the ICC to explain what exactly has Khawaja done wrong: Shamsi
South African left-armleg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's wicket celebration against India has sparkedcontroversy. Not only that, Shamsi and his wife were bullied online after thecelebrat