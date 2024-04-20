
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ashton Agar Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Ashton Agar Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Ashton Agar
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born14th Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches522471416964
Innings718281005392
Not Out155281312
Runs19532227711799602271
High Score9848296864114
Average32.5024.7612.0416.3724.0028.38
Strike Rate55.5582.98101.46114.6890.1453.14
100S000003
50S1001112
6S349453123
4S2428198070274
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 522471416964
Innings 10224713368113
overs 167.4183165.4450566.52173.4
Runs 4689581073319629016628
wickets 9214811784157
bestinning 3/462/316/306/305/396/110
bestmatch 5/1012/316/306/305/3910/141
Average 52.0045.6122.3527.3134.5342.21
econ 2.795.236.477.105.113.04
Strike Rate 111.752.220.723.040.483.0
4W 000003
5W 002226
10w 000002
News related "Ashton Agar"
thumb

Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract

The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A

thumb

Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup

Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

thumb

Australia looking for extra spinner in World Cup squad

Australia is looking for a third spinner in the T20 World Cup squad. The Aussies want to go to the World Cup with another spinner in the squad along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwe

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ashton Agar doubtful for India T20Is due to another injury setback

The calf issue that kept AshtonAgar out of the ODI World Cup has flared up again, and it appears that he willnot be able to play in the five-match Twenty20 International series tha

thumb

Australia keep injured Head in World Cup squad but added Labuschagne in place of Agar

Australia have made a last-minutechange to their World Cup squad as Marnus Labuschagne has been added to thesquad in replace of injured Ashton Agar. Also, they have kept injured Tr

thumb

Australian spinner Ashton Agar ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023, Reports

Australian spinner Ashton Agar is expected to be ruled out of the World Cup, in another blow to Australia's World Cup hopes.Spinners are expected to play a big role in the upcoming

thumb

Australia retain No.1 spot in ODI rankings

Australia secured a great win in the first match of the ODI series against South Africa on Wednesday (September 7). They won by 3 wickets chasing 223-run target where they were 113

thumb

Super concussion sub Labuschagne defies Bavuma heroic

Australia have beaten South Africa by 3 wickets and 58 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the 5 match ODI series on Friday (8th September) at Managaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Marnus Labus

thumb

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history after taking 7 wickets in T20Is

In the opening game of the T20World Cup Asia B Qualifier, played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia fast bowler SyazrulIdrus became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match

thumb

Ashton Agar released from Australia Test squad to play domestic cricket

Ashton Agar, the Australian left-arm spinning all-rounder, will return home from the ongoing tour of India to play domestic cricket for Western Australia.Australian cricketer Ashto

thumb

Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests

Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.