Carlos Brathwaite Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|18th Jul, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|44
|41
|253
|92
|39
|Innings
|5
|37
|27
|194
|78
|64
|Not Out
|1
|3
|6
|47
|11
|9
|Runs
|181
|559
|310
|2333
|1350
|1522
|High Score
|69
|101
|37
|64
|113
|109
|Average
|45.25
|16.44
|14.76
|15.87
|20.14
|27.67
|Strike Rate
|63.73
|91.04
|113.13
|135.63
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|6S
|7
|24
|22
|148
|0
|0
|4S
|12
|38
|13
|151
|0
|0
|Matches
|3
|44
|41
|253
|92
|39
|Innings
|4
|40
|39
|241
|85
|66
|overs
|68
|304.1
|118.1
|747.2
|583.2
|745.2
|Runs
|242
|1766
|1013
|6164
|3018
|2098
|wickets
|1
|43
|31
|242
|105
|88
|bestinning
|1/30
|5/27
|3/20
|4/14
|5/27
|7/90
|bestmatch
|1/139
|5/27
|3/20
|4/14
|5/27
|9/61
|Average
|242.00
|41.06
|32.67
|25.47
|28.74
|23.84
|econ
|3.55
|5.80
|8.57
|8.24
|5.17
|2.81
|Strike Rate
|408.0
|42.4
|22.8
|18.5
|33.3
|50.8
|4W
|0
|2
|0
|8
|4
|6
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
