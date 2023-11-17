
David Willey Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

David Willey
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born28th Feb, 1990
Age34 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches674327015077
Innings4026203104108
Not Out1711452516
Runs585226372020482515
High Score5133118167104
Average25.4315.0623.5425.9227.33
Strike Rate93.45130.63135.3296.0663.75
100S00232
50S2014714
6S18131837558
4S5015288176302
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 674327015077
Innings 6543247140119
overs 481.2144.1781.1952.31790.5
Runs 26881180616353585895
wickets 8851270177198
bestinning 5/304/74/75/305/29
bestmatch 5/304/74/75/3010/75
Average 30.5423.1322.8230.2729.77
econ 5.588.187.885.623.29
Strike Rate 32.816.917.332.254.2
4W 41474
5W 10026
10w 00001
