Adil Rashid Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Adil Rashid
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born17th Feb, 1988
Age36 years, 5 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1912699275244175
Innings335930116142251
Not Out52016444541
Runs5407349282218556822
High Score6169223671180
Average19.2818.826.5711.4119.1232.48
Strike Rate42.5198.1285.18105.1190.79
100S0000010
50S2100237
6S410014210
4S62737611650
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1912699275244175
Innings 3412095267232287
overs 6361051.5345.2948.41904.44983.3
Runs 23905964257471141045717949
wickets 6018498307330512
bestinning 5/495/274/24/25/277/107
bestmatch 7/1785/274/24/25/2711/114
Average 39.8332.4126.2623.1731.6835.05
econ 3.755.677.457.495.493.60
Strike Rate 63.634.221.118.534.658.4
4W 58281128
5W 2200320
10w 000001
News related "Adil Rashid"
thumb

"We have the mindset of champions'' : Adil Rashid on England's chances to defend the T20 World Cup title

England's frontline leg-spinner Adil Rashid believes their failure in the last ODI World Cup has nothing to do with the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be commenced from fir

thumb

IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helps England have a massive victory over Netherlands

England crushed Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday (8th November). Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helped them post 339. On thr contrast, Moeen and Rashid shared 3 wickets ea

thumb

World Cup 2023: Adil Rashid gets the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma with a googly

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played one of the best innings of his cricketing career during the game against the England cricket team atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana

thumb

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das listed in Abu Dhabi T10 Players' Draft 2023

Ahead of the much-anticipated2023 edition of cricket’s fastest format; Abu Dhabi T10, the Player’s Draft hasbeen announced for Monday, October 9th, 2023, with the participating eig

thumb

Joe Root picks his leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the World Cup 2023

The former England's test team captain and the star batter of the team picked teammates Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid as his pick for the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-tak

thumb

Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.

thumb

Harry Brook, Adil Rashid set to miss HBL PSL 8 due to national duties

England batter Harry Brook and spinner Adil Rashid will miss the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Due to their engagements with the English team, English

thumb

PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams

The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player

thumb

Jos Buttler wins Player of the Month award for November 2022

England's T20 World Cup-winningcaptain Jos Buttler has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month forNovember 2022. Apart from bringing the team the World Cup trophy as captain,t

thumb

ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for November

England won the T20 World Cuptrophy for the second time last month. Pakistan made an unforgettable start inthe World Cup but reached the final. It is natural that these two teams w

