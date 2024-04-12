Jason Roy Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|21st Jul, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|116
|64
|333
|212
|87
|Innings
|10
|110
|64
|327
|201
|144
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|15
|9
|11
|Runs
|187
|4271
|1522
|8640
|7331
|4850
|High Score
|72
|180
|78
|145
|180
|143
|Average
|18.70
|39.91
|24.15
|27.69
|38.18
|36.46
|Strike Rate
|58.80
|105.53
|137.61
|141.84
|106.24
|80.75
|100S
|0
|12
|0
|6
|19
|9
|50S
|1
|21
|8
|57
|37
|23
|6S
|1
|81
|69
|317
|133
|73
|4S
|26
|511
|153
|963
|890
|646
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|118.4
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|39
|12
|495
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|bestinning
|1/23
|3/9
|bestmatch
|1/23
|4/47
|Average
|39.00
|35.35
|econ
|13.00
|12.00
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|50.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Jason Roy"
''Had to put my mindset and body first'' - Jason Roy on opting out of IPL 2024
English explosive batter Jason Roy pulled out of Indian Premier League 2024 citing personal reasons. On Thursday (11th April) he revealed the reasons behind of his decision to opt
Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL
February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic. BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl
Phil Salt replaces Jason Roy at Kolkata Knight Riders
English dynamic opener Jason Roy opted out from IPL citing personal reasons. His own team-mate Philip Salt will replace him at Kolkata Knight Riders. Phil Salt was unsold at the au
I don't expect Jason Roy to come back: Steve Harmison
Jason Roy was excluded fromEngland's World Cup squad, and former England pacer Steve Harmison thinks it isthe end of his international career.England made a last-minute changein th
Tom Kohler-Cadmore included in England ODI squad as Roy opts out
Jason Roy has turned down the chance to return to England for two games against Ireland, increasing doubts over his international future.Jason Roy has turned down the chance to pla
Joe Root included in England squad for first Ireland ODI
Joe Root was not in the 13-man Englandsquad announced for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. None of the 15members of the World Cup squad were included in the Ireland seri
Jofra Archer to travel with England squad for ODI World Cup in India
England pacer Jofra Archer hasnot been included in England's announced 15-member squad for the World Cup.Archer is still not fully recovered from his elbow injury. However, he will
England Announce World Cup Squad, Harry Brook replaces Jason Roy
England have axed Jason Roy, one of 2019's heroes, out of their final 15-man squad for next month's World Cup defense and named Harry Brook.Jos Buttler will lead a 15-member World
I apologized to Jason upstairs: Ben Stokes after breaking Jason Roy's record
Ben Stokes set the record for thehighest individual scores for England in ODI cricket against New Zealandyesterday. He broke teammate Jason Roy's record. Stokes said he apologized
Ben Stokes smashes England's highest individual ODI score surpassing Jason Roy's 180
Ben Stokes has broken the previous record of highest individual score in ODI cricket from England on Wednesday (14th September) against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Malan show margi
Knight Riders signs Russell, Narine, Roy and Ferguson in Los Angeles for MLC
The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have signed star players Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and Jason Roy from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the inaugural seas
Jason Roy set to terminate ECB contract to play Major League Cricket in USA
England's top players, including Jason Roy, are considering the possibility of completing contract extensions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to accept lucr