Paul van Meekeren Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Paul van Meekeren
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born15th Jan, 1993
Age31 years, 6 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1358988010
Innings1117374616
Not Out6314243
Runs7199175203113
High Score2124242134
Average14.207.077.609.228.69
Strike Rate83.52119.27105.4267.2134.76
100S00000
50S00000
6S25740
4S37141214
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1358988010
Innings 1356957817
overs 97194.1315.5536.5278.1
Runs 5401358246529681043
wickets 15649010133
bestinning 2/284/114/115/485/73
bestmatch 2/284/114/115/489/166
Average 36.0021.2127.3829.3831.60
econ 5.566.997.805.523.74
Strike Rate 38.818.221.031.850.5
4W 02212
5W 00011
10w 00000
News related "Paul van Meekeren"
thumb

We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren

Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w

thumb

Van Meekeren's inspiring four fer and Edwards fighting fifty spring upset as Netherlands beat Bangladesh

Netherlands have upset Bangladesh by on Saturday (28th October) at Eden Gardens. Scott Edwards fighting 68 helped them cross 200 mark barrier. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Musta

thumb

Paul van Meekeren's old tweet surfaces online after his stellar spell against South Africa

Netherlands' pacer Paul van Meekeren's old tweet caught the attention of the cricket fraternity following his terrific bowling spell against South Africa during the 13th edition of

thumb

Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July

The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke

thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

thumb

O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe

Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

thumb

Pakistan secure first win in T20 World Cup with struggling low-scoring chase

Pakistan have secured the firstwin in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 30) in Perth. Theybeat Netherlands by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match. Batting first, N

thumb

Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar half-centuries give India big win

India have registered a comprehensive56-run win against Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27)

thumb

Scott Edwards blames poor run-outs after the defeat against Bangladesh

Netherlands have lost toBangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Sunday in Hobart. They lost by 9 runs chasing Bangladesh’s mediocre ta

thumb

Taskin stars in Bangladesh win after 15 years in main stage of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have registered a winin the main stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after 15 years 1 month 10 days. Theylast won a match in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007. T

thumb

Bangladesh give 145-run target to Netherlands despite good start

Bangladesh have given an average targetto Netherlands on a challenging pitch in cloudy weather at Bellerive Stadium inHobart. They scored 144 runs in the stipulated 20 overs losing

thumb

Sri Lanka become first team to qualify for Super 12s

Sri Lanka have qualified for the mainstage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a convincing win of 16 runsagainst Netherlands on Thursday (October 21) in Geelong. So, despite

