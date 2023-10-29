Paul van Meekeren Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|15th Jan, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|58
|98
|80
|10
|Innings
|11
|17
|37
|46
|16
|Not Out
|6
|3
|14
|24
|3
|Runs
|71
|99
|175
|203
|113
|High Score
|21
|24
|24
|21
|34
|Average
|14.20
|7.07
|7.60
|9.22
|8.69
|Strike Rate
|83.52
|119.27
|105.42
|67.21
|34.76
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|5
|7
|4
|0
|4S
|3
|7
|14
|12
|14
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|58
|98
|80
|10
|Innings
|13
|56
|95
|78
|17
|overs
|97
|194.1
|315.5
|536.5
|278.1
|Runs
|540
|1358
|2465
|2968
|1043
|wickets
|15
|64
|90
|101
|33
|bestinning
|2/28
|4/11
|4/11
|5/48
|5/73
|bestmatch
|2/28
|4/11
|4/11
|5/48
|9/166
|Average
|36.00
|21.21
|27.38
|29.38
|31.60
|econ
|5.56
|6.99
|7.80
|5.52
|3.74
|Strike Rate
|38.8
|18.2
|21.0
|31.8
|50.5
|4W
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Paul van Meekeren"
We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren
Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w
Van Meekeren's inspiring four fer and Edwards fighting fifty spring upset as Netherlands beat Bangladesh
Netherlands have upset Bangladesh by on Saturday (28th October) at Eden Gardens. Scott Edwards fighting 68 helped them cross 200 mark barrier. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Musta
Paul van Meekeren's old tweet surfaces online after his stellar spell against South Africa
Netherlands' pacer Paul van Meekeren's old tweet caught the attention of the cricket fraternity following his terrific bowling spell against South Africa during the 13th edition of
Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July
The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke
Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Pakistan secure first win in T20 World Cup with struggling low-scoring chase
Pakistan have secured the firstwin in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 30) in Perth. Theybeat Netherlands by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match. Batting first, N
Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar half-centuries give India big win
India have registered a comprehensive56-run win against Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27)
Scott Edwards blames poor run-outs after the defeat against Bangladesh
Netherlands have lost toBangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Sunday in Hobart. They lost by 9 runs chasing Bangladesh’s mediocre ta
Taskin stars in Bangladesh win after 15 years in main stage of T20 World Cup
Bangladesh have registered a winin the main stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after 15 years 1 month 10 days. Theylast won a match in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007. T
Bangladesh give 145-run target to Netherlands despite good start
Bangladesh have given an average targetto Netherlands on a challenging pitch in cloudy weather at Bellerive Stadium inHobart. They scored 144 runs in the stipulated 20 overs losing
Sri Lanka become first team to qualify for Super 12s
Sri Lanka have qualified for the mainstage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a convincing win of 16 runsagainst Netherlands on Thursday (October 21) in Geelong. So, despite