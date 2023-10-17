
  Roelof van der Merwe Career, Records, Biography & More

Roelof van der Merwe Career, Records, Biography & More

Roelof van der Merwe
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born31st Dec, 1984
Age39 years, 7 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches165231918880
Innings836217152128
Not Out314794416
Runs96465293029013588
High Score577589165205
Average19.2021.1321.2326.8632.03
Strike Rate101.05127.39131.7498.9469.49
100S00016
50S12101122
6S3131067951
4S837250232409
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 165231918880
Innings 1650304176124
overs 137.3166.1993.51371.11708.4
Runs 6851070720566815069
wickets 1956299250150
bestinning 3/274/356/205/265/174
bestmatch 3/274/356/205/268/104
Average 36.0519.1024.0926.7233.79
econ 4.986.437.244.872.96
Strike Rate 43.417.819.932.968.3
4W 013128
5W 00241
10w 00000
News related "Roelof van der Merwe"
thumb

Scott Edwards, bowlers script historic win for Dutch as Netherlands upset South Africa by 38 runs

Netherlands thumped South Africa by and make another upset in the tournament on Tuesday (17th October). Skipper Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 followed by 3 fer from Logan Van Beek and

thumb

Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July

The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke

thumb

South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals

South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked

thumb

Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal

thumb

Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L

thumb

38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years

The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri

thumb

ENG vs NED: England announce men's ODI squad for Netherlands tour

The England men's selection panel has selected a 14-man squad for the three-game ODI series against the Netherlands, which begins on June 17 in Amstelveen.Lancashire Sear Luke Wood

thumb

NED vs WI, 2022 – Nicholas Pooran on his captaincy: I Want To Talk And Walk

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies' new white ball captain, said he would lead. "Instinctively" before his first assignment in permanent employment. On Tuesday, the ODI series begins

thumb

Netherland appoints Ryan Cook as interim head coach

The Netherlands Cricket Board has appointed Ryan Cook as interim head coach of the men's national team, replacing Ryan Campbell.Ryan Cook has been appointed interim head coach of t

thumb

Netherland's Ben Cooper retires from international cricket age of 29

Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday after an eight-year career.Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from internati

thumb

Afg vs Neth: Nabi excludes himself from the Netherland ODI series

Mohammad Nabi excluded himself from the ODIs against Netherlands to give a younger player a chance.The Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced its squad for the ODI series to be pl

thumb

Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier

Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After

