Roelof van der Merwe Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|31st Dec, 1984
|Age
|39 years, 7 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|52
|319
|188
|80
|Innings
|8
|36
|217
|152
|128
|Not Out
|3
|14
|79
|44
|16
|Runs
|96
|465
|2930
|2901
|3588
|High Score
|57
|75
|89
|165
|205
|Average
|19.20
|21.13
|21.23
|26.86
|32.03
|Strike Rate
|101.05
|127.39
|131.74
|98.94
|69.49
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|1
|2
|10
|11
|22
|6S
|3
|13
|106
|79
|51
|4S
|8
|37
|250
|232
|409
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|52
|319
|188
|80
|Innings
|16
|50
|304
|176
|124
|overs
|137.3
|166.1
|993.5
|1371.1
|1708.4
|Runs
|685
|1070
|7205
|6681
|5069
|wickets
|19
|56
|299
|250
|150
|bestinning
|3/27
|4/35
|6/20
|5/26
|5/174
|bestmatch
|3/27
|4/35
|6/20
|5/26
|8/104
|Average
|36.05
|19.10
|24.09
|26.72
|33.79
|econ
|4.98
|6.43
|7.24
|4.87
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|43.4
|17.8
|19.9
|32.9
|68.3
|4W
|0
|1
|3
|12
|8
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Roelof van der Merwe"
Scott Edwards, bowlers script historic win for Dutch as Netherlands upset South Africa by 38 runs
Netherlands thumped South Africa by and make another upset in the tournament on Tuesday (17th October). Skipper Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 followed by 3 fer from Logan Van Beek and
Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July
The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal
Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L
38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years
The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri
ENG vs NED: England announce men's ODI squad for Netherlands tour
The England men's selection panel has selected a 14-man squad for the three-game ODI series against the Netherlands, which begins on June 17 in Amstelveen.Lancashire Sear Luke Wood
NED vs WI, 2022 – Nicholas Pooran on his captaincy: I Want To Talk And Walk
Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies' new white ball captain, said he would lead. "Instinctively" before his first assignment in permanent employment. On Tuesday, the ODI series begins
Netherland appoints Ryan Cook as interim head coach
The Netherlands Cricket Board has appointed Ryan Cook as interim head coach of the men's national team, replacing Ryan Campbell.Ryan Cook has been appointed interim head coach of t
Netherland's Ben Cooper retires from international cricket age of 29
Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday after an eight-year career.Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from internati
Afg vs Neth: Nabi excludes himself from the Netherland ODI series
Mohammad Nabi excluded himself from the ODIs against Netherlands to give a younger player a chance.The Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced its squad for the ODI series to be pl
Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier
Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After