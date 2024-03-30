
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Wesley Barresi Career, Biography & More

Wesley Barresi
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born3rd May, 1984
Age40 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches44426512722
Innings43416212342
Not Out567120
Runs119379911653189676
High Score137757513781
Average31.3922.8221.1828.7216.09
Strike Rate78.79114.96117.2078.1050.94
100S10020
50S845213
6S20213400
4S1206910300
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 44426512722
Innings 33300
overs 55.45.4510
Runs 3749493748
wickets 02203
bestinning 1/31/33/42
bestmatch 1/31/33/42
Average 24.5024.5016.00
econ 7.408.648.647.404.80
Strike Rate 17.017.020.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Wesley Barresi"
thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

We also want to try and get the ICC's attention: Bas de Leede

The epic journey of the Netherlands in the World Cup continues. After defeating South Africa, who are in flying form, this time the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. Such

thumb

It wasn't the easiest track to bat on: De Leede after win against Bangladesh

The Netherlands fairytalecontinues at the World Cup. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win over theTigers.The Netherl

thumb

We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren

Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w

thumb

We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards

The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob

thumb

Netherlands record biggest win as associate country against full-member team

Orange is called the color ofpositivity. The orange-jerseyed Netherlands seem to be proving themselves verywell in the ongoing World Cup. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh again

thumb

We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game

The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea

thumb

Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match

A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi

thumb

Just want batting to click last four games: Edwards after 309-run defeat against Australia

Netherlands succumbed to amiserable defeat to Australia yesterday. The Dutch lost to the Aussies by ahuge margin of 309 runs in a match full of records. Forgetting the misery ofthi

thumb

Paul van Meekeren's old tweet surfaces online after his stellar spell against South Africa

Netherlands' pacer Paul van Meekeren's old tweet caught the attention of the cricket fraternity following his terrific bowling spell against South Africa during the 13th edition of

thumb

Some records of South Africa-Netherlands match in ODI World Cup

Netherlands recorded a remarkabletriumph against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. The Proteas lost the gameafter being overwhelmed by the Dutch. As a result of the historic victo

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.