Sean Williams Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Sep, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 10 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|156
|68
|109
|252
|67
|Innings
|27
|151
|68
|107
|237
|121
|Not Out
|2
|20
|7
|20
|30
|8
|Runs
|1034
|4986
|1482
|2043
|7273
|5080
|High Score
|151
|174
|66
|66
|174
|178
|Average
|41.36
|38.06
|24.29
|23.48
|35.13
|44.95
|Strike Rate
|55.86
|86.69
|125.38
|121.97
|100S
|4
|8
|0
|0
|12
|14
|50S
|3
|35
|10
|11
|46
|25
|6S
|7
|57
|36
|43
|0
|0
|4S
|117
|447
|140
|195
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|156
|68
|109
|252
|67
|Innings
|22
|128
|64
|95
|0
|0
|overs
|337.3
|798.4
|183
|260
|1372
|997.4
|Runs
|1072
|3946
|1270
|1817
|6485
|2951
|wickets
|21
|83
|43
|66
|180
|91
|bestinning
|3/20
|4/43
|3/15
|3/15
|7/25
|6/47
|bestmatch
|6/111
|4/43
|3/15
|3/15
|7/25
|Average
|51.04
|47.54
|29.53
|27.53
|36.02
|32.42
|econ
|3.17
|4.94
|6.93
|6.98
|4.72
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|96.4
|57.7
|25.5
|23.6
|45.7
|65.7
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
