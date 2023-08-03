
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Anwar Ali Career, Biography & More

Anwar Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born25th Nov, 1987
Age36 years, 8 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2216187156108
Innings1611135117151
Not Out54463626
Runs321109151625022670
High Score43466589100
Average29.1815.5717.0330.8821.36
Strike Rate87.46141.55143.15
100S00001
50S0011611
6S767800
4S2969600
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2216187156108
Innings 2215183156186
overs 154.344.1593.11157.23005.2
Runs 944367508561399632
wickets 1810167184349
bestinning 3/662/274/305/498/16
bestmatch 3/662/274/305/4913/85
Average 52.4436.7030.4433.3627.59
econ 6.118.308.575.303.20
Strike Rate 51.526.521.337.751.6
4W 003211
5W 000120
10w 00004
News related "Anwar Ali"
thumb

Gloucestershire Sign Pakistani All-Rounder Anwar Ali for One Day Cup

Gloucestershire have signed ex-Pakistan pace bowler Anwar Ali until the end of the One Day Cup campaign.Gloucestershire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistani p

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022

8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s

thumb

The Anwar Ali Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Anwar Ali (born 25 November 1987) is a Pakistani cricketer who has represented his country at One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. He was also part of the winning team at

thumb

Watch the nail biting last over of the PSL eliminator 1

Anwar Ali raised from the ashes, stormed through Peshawar Zalmi attack, took 23 runs from the last over of Liam Dawson, finished failing to take the winning run and it all ended he

thumb

David Miller and Anwar Ali to join Rangpur Riders

Batsman David Miller and All-rounder Anwar Ali will join with Rangpur Riders. They will be available from the second phase matches in Chittagong. To improve the batting strength, R

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.