Niroshan Dickwella Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|23rd Jun, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 1 month18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|54
|55
|28
|120
|143
|125
|Innings
|96
|52
|27
|114
|138
|216
|Not Out
|7
|1
|1
|10
|2
|12
|Runs
|2757
|1604
|480
|2274
|4706
|7262
|High Score
|96
|116
|68
|79
|140
|209
|Average
|30.97
|31.45
|18.46
|21.86
|34.60
|35.59
|Strike Rate
|66.46
|93.41
|131.14
|141.24
|96.09
|76.77
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|12
|50S
|22
|9
|1
|13
|22
|43
|6S
|11
|12
|9
|50
|51
|43
|4S
|304
|187
|61
|297
|553
|814
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|54
|55
|28
|120
|143
|125
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Niroshan Dickwella"
Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh series
Lankan wicketkeeper batter KusalPerera has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. NiroshanDickwella has been selected as his replacement. Although Dickwella is still
Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach
Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St
I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father
Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl
Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL
The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri
Sri Lanka call up Samarawickrama after 6 years for Ireland Test
Sri Lanka have announced a 15-mansquad for the first match of the two-match Test series against Ireland. SadeeraSamarawickrama has returned to the team after almost 6 years. Beside
Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma
Nathan Lyon shines as Australia hold minor advantage over SL
13 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. Hosts Sri Lanka were all out for 212 after winning the toss. Australia in reply ended the day of
The Niroshan Dickwella Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Niroshan Patabendige Dilantha Dickwella is a Sri Lankan left-handed wicketkeeper batsman born on 23 June 1993 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. He is known for his aggressive punches and unorth
Sri Lanka announce squad for India Tests
Sri Lanka Cricket included Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three T
Niroshan and Dhananjaya added to depleted Sri Lankan squad
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has sent two additional players to India for the T-20Is and the Test matches to follow thereafter, it is learnt.According to the highlyplaced sources
SLC lifts ban upon Three Lankan cricketers
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has lifted the sentences of three Sri Lankan cricketers Kushal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella, who were banned for a year for breaking
SLC lifts domestic cricket ban on Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasdecided to lift the six-month ban on domestic cricket of Kusal Mendis,Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella. SLC secretary Mohan de Silvaconfirmed