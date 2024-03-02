
Niroshan Dickwella Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Niroshan Dickwella
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born23rd Jun, 1993
Age31 years, 1 month18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches545528120143125
Innings965227114138216
Not Out71110212
Runs27571604480227447067262
High Score961166879140209
Average30.9731.4518.4621.8634.6035.59
Strike Rate66.4693.41131.14141.2496.0976.77
100S02001112
50S2291132243
6S11129505143
4S30418761297553814
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 545528120143125
Innings 000003
overs 000007
Runs 0000027
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.85
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Niroshan Dickwella"
thumb

Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh series

Lankan wicketkeeper batter KusalPerera has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. NiroshanDickwella has been selected as his replacement. Although Dickwella is still

thumb

Babar wanted Dickwella as captain: Colombo Strikers Coach

Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot said Babar Azam would be a great asset to have as a support mechanism.Babar Azam's role goes beyond just playing cricket for the Colombo St

thumb

I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father

Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl

thumb

Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL

The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri

thumb

Sri Lanka call up Samarawickrama after 6 years for Ireland Test

Sri Lanka have announced a 15-mansquad for the first match of the two-match Test series against Ireland. SadeeraSamarawickrama has returned to the team after almost 6 years. Beside

thumb

Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma

thumb

Nathan Lyon shines as Australia hold minor advantage over SL

13 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. Hosts Sri Lanka were all out for 212 after winning the toss. Australia in reply ended the day of

thumb

The Niroshan Dickwella Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Niroshan Patabendige Dilantha Dickwella is a Sri Lankan left-handed wicketkeeper batsman born on 23 June 1993 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. He is known for his aggressive punches and unorth

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for India Tests

Sri Lanka Cricket included Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three T

thumb

Niroshan and Dhananjaya added to depleted Sri Lankan squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has sent two additional players to India for the T-20Is and the Test matches to follow thereafter, it is learnt.According to the highlyplaced sources

thumb

SLC lifts ban upon Three Lankan cricketers

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has lifted the sentences of three Sri Lankan cricketers Kushal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella, who were banned for a year for breaking

thumb

SLC lifts domestic cricket ban on Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasdecided to lift the six-month ban on domestic cricket of Kusal Mendis,Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella. SLC secretary Mohan de Silvaconfirmed

