Sharjeel Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|14th Aug, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|25
|21
|151
|115
|89
|Innings
|2
|25
|18
|147
|115
|157
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Runs
|44
|812
|406
|3636
|4564
|5587
|High Score
|40
|152
|59
|117
|206
|279
|Average
|22.00
|32.48
|22.55
|25.60
|40.38
|37.00
|Strike Rate
|97.77
|113.40
|133.11
|138.30
|113.25
|81.18
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|13
|50S
|0
|6
|2
|16
|24
|25
|6S
|1
|28
|15
|181
|171
|86
|4S
|7
|104
|53
|398
|557
|871
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|25
|21
|151
|115
|89
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|26
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|1.4
|16.3
|88.3
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|16
|105
|339
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|bestinning
|1/6
|3/19
|bestmatch
|1/6
|3/39
|Average
|52.50
|37.66
|econ
|9.60
|6.36
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|49.5
|59.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Sharjeel Khan"
BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers include Ireland's Balbirnie, Pakistan's Fakhar-Sharjeel
Ahead of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Tigers have done three last-minutesignings to increase their strength more as Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie, Pakistan’s
Sharjeel Khan's stunning body transformation images goes viral
Sharjeel Khan has stunned the internet with his physique transformation after regularly missing opportunities due to poor fitness since the start of his career.Left-handed batsman
The Sharjeel Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Sharjeel Khan (born 14 August 1989) is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and for Sindh in the Pakistan domestic tournaments.Sharjee
Sharjeel Khan returns for South Africa, Zimbabwe tour
Sharjeel Khan returns to the national side after four years. He last played for Pakistan in 2016.Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan got an instant reward for his tremendous performance
Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry
Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges
Tamim is not a big match player: Aamer Sohail
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been passing a great time in Pakistan Super League (PSL). His team, Lahore Qalandars have reaches the final and he has contributed with his b
Rameez Raja suggests Pakistani fixers to open grocery shops
Pakistani cricket has been in full red-hot form around for a few days with the topics to give opportunity to the players to play again in national team who have committed such a cr
Shoaib Akhtar and Rameez Raja suggest Sharjeel Khan to work on fitness
Sharjeel Khan had made his name in the scandalous list with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistani opener was banned during a crucial time of his career in a spot-fixing scanda
Karachi Kings reach Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-final
Some explosive batting display from Sharjeel Khan propelled Karachi Kings to make their semi-final birth in the Pakistan Super League 2020 beating Islamabad United by 4 wickets.[ca
Wasim accuses three bowlers of ball-tampering
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Thursday (February 20) has informed that he had raised the issue of ball-tampering in the pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahana
Formerly banned Sharjeel Khan set to be a part of PSL draft
Pakistan's tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Sharjeel, who completed a five-year
Sharjeel to be considered for selection by end of 2019
Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has been given the allowance to be considered for selection by the end of 2019 after the batsman tendered an unconditional apologySharjeel Khan is se