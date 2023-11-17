
  Colin de Grandhomme Career, Records, Biography & More

Colin de Grandhomme
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born22nd Jul, 1986
Age38 years, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches294541253156136
Innings443539229137220
Not Out777501731
Runs1432742505411031167035
High Score120745986151174
Average38.7026.5015.7822.9625.9637.22
Strike Rate80.44106.15138.35155.6274.06
100S2000315
50S843151141
6S41293023900
4S141582729200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 294541253156136
Innings 5345211520220
overs 675.425853.3337.2705.22481.1
Runs 16151230461317036026637
wickets 4930128184221
bestinning 6/413/262/223/44/376/24
bestmatch 7/643/262/223/44/377/64
Average 32.9541.0038.4139.1342.8830.03
econ 2.394.768.619.395.102.67
Strike Rate 82.751.626.724.950.367.3
4W 100027
5W 100002
10w 000000
News related "Colin de Grandhomme"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

BPL 2024 Players' Draft: List of foreign cricketers with base price

The BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). 448foreign cricketers have registered their names in this year's players' draft. Thelis

thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances

In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1

thumb

Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme joins Lancashire for County Championship and T20 Blast

Lancashire have announced the double-signing of New Zealand internationals Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme ahead of the 2023 season.Lancashire have recruited New Zealand duo

thumb

Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history

Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r

thumb

IPL is definitely changing the landscape of cricket: Southee

New Zealand cricketers like TrentBoult, Martin Guptill have withdrawn their names from the New Zealand centralcontract to play franchise T20 leagues. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee has bee

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Colin de Grandhomme announces retirement

Colin de Grandhomme, an all-rounder for New Zealand, abruptly retired from international cricket on Wednesday after being selected to play in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League (

thumb

New Zealand all-rounder De Grandhomme is out of the England series due to injury

A day after losing the first Test, New Zealand suffered a setback as Pacer Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out of the second and third Tests against England through injury.New Zealan

thumb

The Colin de Grandhomme Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

https://www.bdcrictime.com/player/profile/16630/colin-de-grandhommehttps://www.bdcrictime.com/player/profile/16630/colin-de-grandhommehttps://www.bdcrictime.com/player/profile/1663

thumb

de Grandhomme ton leads NZ's fightback

New Zealand are still within chance of clinching maiden Test series win over South Africa after Colin de Grandhomme's heroics on day three of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christ

thumb

Allen, de Grandhomme to arrive in Bangladesh early

Two New Zealand players will land in Bangladesh earlier than rest of the squad members who are currently based in New Zealand.Finn Allen (Birmingham Phoenix) and Colin de Grandhomm

