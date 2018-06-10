Rob Nicol
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th May, 1983
|Age
|41 years, 2 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|22
|21
|122
|151
|130
|Innings
|4
|21
|19
|109
|147
|218
|Not Out
|0
|2
|0
|11
|13
|25
|Runs
|28
|586
|327
|2712
|4717
|6319
|High Score
|19
|146
|58
|101
|171
|160
|Average
|7.00
|30.84
|17.21
|27.67
|35.20
|32.74
|Strike Rate
|26.66
|75.51
|110.47
|119.57
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|10
|50S
|0
|2
|2
|18
|26
|37
|6S
|0
|13
|11
|96
|0
|0
|4S
|2
|53
|33
|222
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|22
|21
|122
|151
|130
|Innings
|3
|17
|13
|99
|0
|0
|overs
|2.5
|56.3
|20.3
|279.3
|704.4
|747.5
|Runs
|13
|329
|167
|2239
|3456
|2519
|wickets
|0
|10
|5
|69
|96
|43
|bestinning
|4/19
|2/20
|5/22
|5/54
|4/53
|bestmatch
|4/19
|2/20
|5/22
|5/54
|Average
|32.90
|33.40
|32.44
|36.00
|58.58
|econ
|4.58
|5.82
|8.14
|8.01
|4.90
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|33.9
|24.6
|24.3
|44.0
|104.3
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rob Nicol"
New Zealand batsman Rob Nicol retires from international cricket
The Kiwis all-rounder Rob Nicol has announced his retirement from all format of the game on June 9 on his official social media handle. He represented New Zealand in two Tests, 22