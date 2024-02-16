Will Young Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Nov, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 8 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|22
|14
|93
|99
|115
|Innings
|22
|22
|13
|86
|95
|195
|Not Out
|0
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Runs
|582
|818
|260
|2131
|3524
|7262
|High Score
|89
|120
|56
|101
|136
|162
|Average
|26.45
|43.05
|20.00
|25.98
|41.95
|40.12
|Strike Rate
|43.11
|86.28
|102.36
|133.52
|90.33
|48.55
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|15
|50S
|6
|5
|2
|13
|18
|42
|6S
|0
|14
|8
|93
|70
|52
|4S
|78
|84
|27
|163
|315
|908
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|22
|14
|93
|99
|115
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Will Young"
Kane Williamson steers New Zealand to their first ever test series victory over South Africa
New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 7 wickets on Friday (16th February) to win the first test series ever against South Africa in home or away. Kane Williamson's majestic 133* off
Kane Williamson ruled out of Pakistan series
New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonhas been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan. Theteam management aims to get Williamson fit before the Test series aga
Will Young included in New Zealand's squad in place of injured Josh Clarkson
Josh Clarkson was supposed tojoin the New Zealand squad ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan. But that'snot happening anymore because of a shoulder injury. Will Young joins the
Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare
New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Watch: Mohammed Shami takes a wicket on his first ball of CWC 2023
India's experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami didn't feature in the first four games for his team in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue led b
Live: New Zealand ask Bangladesh to bat, both teams make one change
New Zealand have won the toss andelected to field first against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 match onFriday (October 13).Both the teams have made onechange in the squad as
Santner's fifer rattles down Netherlands as New Zealand win back to back matches
New Zealand continued their domination in World Cup with another comprehensive victory against Netherlands on Monday (9th October) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Fifties from Will Young and Nicholls flatten Bangladesh as New Zealand take the series by 2-0
New Zealand have annihilated Bangladesh by in the third ODI on Tuesday (26th September) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some s
Lockie Ferguson taking positives despite abandoned first ODI
The first match of the three-matchODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. New Zealand batted33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the
Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand
The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been called off due to heavy downpour in Mirpur Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Earlier there have been drizzles but aft
Ravindra, Chapman called up in New Zealand's World Cup squad
Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team in the World Cup as he has returned in the ODI World Cup squad after recovering from injury, it is not yet certain when he will enter