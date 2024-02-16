
  Will Young Career, Records, Biography & More

Will Young Career, Records, Biography & More

Will Young
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Nov, 1992
Age31 years, 8 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1322149399115
Innings2222138695195
Not Out03041114
Runs582818260213135247262
High Score8912056101136162
Average26.4543.0520.0025.9841.9540.12
Strike Rate43.1186.28102.36133.5290.3348.55
100S02011015
50S652131842
6S0148937052
4S788427163315908
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1322149399115
Innings 000003
overs 000003
Runs 000008
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 2.66
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Will Young"
thumb

Kane Williamson steers New Zealand to their first ever test series victory over South Africa

New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 7 wickets on Friday (16th February) to win the first test series ever against South Africa in home or away. Kane Williamson's majestic 133* off

thumb

Kane Williamson ruled out of Pakistan series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonhas been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan. Theteam management aims to get Williamson fit before the Test series aga

thumb

Will Young included in New Zealand's squad in place of injured Josh Clarkson

Josh Clarkson was supposed tojoin the New Zealand squad ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan. But that'snot happening anymore because of a shoulder injury. Will Young joins the

thumb

Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare

New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Watch: Mohammed Shami takes a wicket on his first ball of CWC 2023

India's experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami didn't feature in the first four games for his team in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue led b

thumb

Live: New Zealand ask Bangladesh to bat, both teams make one change

New Zealand have won the toss andelected to field first against Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 match onFriday (October 13).Both the teams have made onechange in the squad as

thumb

Santner's fifer rattles down Netherlands as New Zealand win back to back matches

New Zealand continued their domination in World Cup with another comprehensive victory against Netherlands on Monday (9th October) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

thumb

Fifties from Will Young and Nicholls flatten Bangladesh as New Zealand take the series by 2-0

New Zealand have annihilated Bangladesh by in the third ODI on Tuesday (26th September) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some s

thumb

Lockie Ferguson taking positives despite abandoned first ODI

The first match of the three-matchODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. New Zealand batted33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the

thumb

Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand

The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been called off due to heavy downpour in Mirpur Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Earlier there have been drizzles but aft

thumb

Ravindra, Chapman called up in New Zealand's World Cup squad

Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team in the World Cup as he has returned in the ODI World Cup squad after recovering from injury, it is not yet certain when he will enter

