  Hamish Bennett Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Hamish Bennett
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Feb, 1987
Age37 years, 5 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches119118711279
Innings172183791
Not Out052132345
Runs41013190446
High Score441122030
Average4.005.006.206.429.69
Strike Rate13.3328.5750.0083.7855.21
100S000000
50S000000
6S000010
4S000280
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 119118711279
Innings 1181185107139
overs 15148.435.5282.38012191.5
Runs 47820331222741877437
wickets 0331078160261
bestinning 4/163/543/156/457/50
bestmatch 4/163/543/156/4510/48
Average 24.8433.1028.5526.1628.49
econ 3.135.519.237.885.223.39
Strike Rate 27.021.521.730.050.3
4W 0300514
5W 000018
10w 000001
