Neil Wagner Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Mar, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 4 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|63
|80
|116
|199
|Innings
|83
|38
|63
|265
|Not Out
|24
|16
|11
|59
|Runs
|842
|198
|634
|3426
|High Score
|66
|16
|45
|70
|Average
|14.27
|9.00
|12.19
|16.63
|Strike Rate
|50.72
|123.75
|81.70
|53.48
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6S
|34
|8
|15
|95
|4S
|93
|13
|48
|0
|Matches
|63
|80
|116
|199
|Innings
|120
|76
|112
|366
|overs
|2263.3
|265.2
|940.1
|6843.5
|Runs
|7095
|2296
|5038
|21869
|wickets
|258
|89
|176
|807
|bestinning
|7/39
|4/33
|5/31
|7/39
|bestmatch
|9/73
|4/33
|5/31
|11/111
|Average
|27.50
|25.79
|28.62
|27.09
|econ
|3.13
|8.65
|5.35
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|52.6
|17.8
|32.0
|50.8
|4W
|13
|1
|11
|46
|5W
|9
|0
|3
|36
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
