  • Neil Wagner Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Neil Wagner
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born13th Mar, 1986
Age38 years, 4 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches6380116199
Innings833863265
Not Out24161159
Runs8421986343426
High Score66164570
Average14.279.0012.1916.63
Strike Rate50.72123.7581.7053.48
100S0000
50S1009
6S3481595
4S9313480
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 6380116199
Innings 12076112366
overs 2263.3265.2940.16843.5
Runs 70952296503821869
wickets 25889176807
bestinning 7/394/335/317/39
bestmatch 9/734/335/3111/111
Average 27.5025.7928.6227.09
econ 3.138.655.353.19
Strike Rate 52.617.832.050.8
4W 1311146
5W 90336
10w 0002
News related "Neil Wagner"
thumb

Kane Williamson refutes Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement

New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has refuted Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement. Ross Taylor on ESPNCricinfo's podcast claimed that Neil Wagner's retire

thumb

Neil Wagner's retirement was forced - says Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor said Neil Wagner's retirement was forced, he wasn’t ready to retire this early. Wagner who is New Zealand's fifth highest wicket-taker in test

thumb

Neil Wagner might return for New Zealand in Christchurch test

After being hammered by Australia in Wellington, New Zealand team have now moved to Christchurch for the second test to make a comeback. However their paceman William ORourke is in

thumb

Huge blow for New Zealand as Conway to miss the first test due to thump injury, Nichols comes in place of him

The Black Caps have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Test series against Australia, with opener Devon Conway ruled out with a thumb injury. Devon Conway had been Kiwis fir

thumb

Wagner to hang his boots from international Cricket after Australia series

The veteran Kiwi speedstar Neil Wagner will hang his boots after the Australia series. He announced his retirement today.Wagner will finish with 260 Test wickets from 64 matches, t

thumb

D Piedt's inspiring spell showing hope the depleted South Africa

South Africa bounced back as they got 31 run lead after the 2nd day of second test. Five fer for Dane Piedt helped South Africa bundle New Zealand for a paltry 211 and have a lead

thumb

Neil Wagner replaces injured Matt Henry in New Zealand's Test squad

The World Cup mission is over forboth teams, this time waiting for the bilateral series against each other.Before that, there was a change in the Test team of New Zealand's tour of

thumb

Neil Wagner joins Somerset for County Championship

New Zealand international Neil Wagner has signed a foreign player for Somerset for the last three LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.Somerset have signed New Zea

thumb

County Cricket: Yorkshire sign Neil Wagner for first 10 Matches

Neil Wagner, 36, will now represent Yorkshire in the first ten games of the 2023 County Championship season, having previously represented Lancashire and Essex in the competition.B

thumb

Boult likely to miss first Test against England

New Zealand star pacer TrentBoult is set to miss the first Test against England on Thursday (June 2) becauseof his commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan

thumb

Wagner heaps praise on young Bangladesh batters

Neil Wagner, the pick of the New Zealand bowlers so far, has given full credit to Bangladesh's young batters who made the hosts toil on day two at Bay Oval.In reply to New Zealand'

thumb

Joy and Shanto fifties set a solid foundation for Tigers after NZ score 328

Bangladesh had complete control on the second day of the 1st Test against New Zealand. The Tigers managed to end New Zealand's innings on 328, which is the lowest for the Blackcaps

Latest News

