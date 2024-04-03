
Michael Bracewell Career, Biography & More

Michael Bracewell
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born14th Feb, 1991
Age33 years, 5 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches81916129129104
Innings141611111120185
Not Out14529914
Runs259510113243337755521
High Score7414061141140190
Average19.9242.5018.8329.6734.0032.28
Strike Rate57.04118.60139.50132.8790.1352.61
100S0201411
50S101142623
6S2245958654
4S344510199364698
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 81916129129104
Innings 161914444452
overs 258.312340.5124.5282.5648.3
Runs 100363421991314522286
wickets 241521533851
bestinning 4/753/213/54/283/215/43
bestmatch 5/1503/213/54/283/216/49
Average 41.7942.2610.4217.2238.2144.82
econ 3.885.155.367.315.133.52
Strike Rate 64.649.211.614.144.676.2
4W 100102
5W 000001
10w 000000
News related "Michael Bracewell"
thumb

New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan tour, Michael Bracewell to lead the side

New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for upcoming Pakistan tour for a 5 match T20I series. Michael Bracewell will lead Kiwis for the tour, while Tim Robinson got his maiden

thumb

Finn Allen to auction off world-record shirt for charity

To raise money for Cancer SocietyNew Zealand, New Zealand batter Finn Allen will auction off a one-of-a-kindshirt.Photo: New Zealand CricketAllen hit 16 sixes and scored 137runs of

thumb

India move to number one in WTC standings after New Zealand's defeat in Wellington

India moved to top of the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 172 run defeat to Australia in Wellington. New Zealand slipped to the second position while India as

thumb

Key players to miss New Zealand's Pakistan tour due to IPL contract

A number of key New Zealand players could miss the T20I series against Pakistan in April due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources.Their T20I skipper Kane Willia

thumb

Rachin Ravindra eyes for a slot in Kiwis lineup for upcoming T20 world cup

Rachin Ravindra is seeking for a spot in New Zealand's T20I xi for the upcoming T20 world cup. After his maiden fifty (68 off 35) against Australia in Wellington, Rachin Ravindra h

thumb

Daryl Mitchell rules out of South Africa Tests and Australia T20Is

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchellhas suffered a long-term injury. The injury has definitely ruled him out of theongoing second Test match against South Africa and the upcoming T20I

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Rachin Ravindra returns to New Zealand Test team

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra hasreturned to New Zealand's Test team for South Africa series. Along with that,Will O'Rourke is a new face in the Test team. However, he was only picke

thumb

New Zealand hopeful of getting Williamson in South Africa series

New Zealand coach Gary Stead ishopeful of getting Kane Williamson back for the home Test series against SouthAfrica, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The two-match Test se

thumb

Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand

In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9

thumb

Mitchell rested for fifth Pakistan T20I, Ravindra included in squad

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hasbeen rested for the final match of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.Rachin Ravindra has been called into the team. After winning the firs

thumb

Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0

