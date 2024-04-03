Michael Bracewell Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|14th Feb, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|16
|129
|129
|104
|Innings
|14
|16
|11
|111
|120
|185
|Not Out
|1
|4
|5
|29
|9
|14
|Runs
|259
|510
|113
|2433
|3775
|5521
|High Score
|74
|140
|61
|141
|140
|190
|Average
|19.92
|42.50
|18.83
|29.67
|34.00
|32.28
|Strike Rate
|57.04
|118.60
|139.50
|132.87
|90.13
|52.61
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|11
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|14
|26
|23
|6S
|2
|24
|5
|95
|86
|54
|4S
|34
|45
|10
|199
|364
|698
News related "Michael Bracewell"
New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan tour, Michael Bracewell to lead the side
New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for upcoming Pakistan tour for a 5 match T20I series. Michael Bracewell will lead Kiwis for the tour, while Tim Robinson got his maiden
Finn Allen to auction off world-record shirt for charity
To raise money for Cancer SocietyNew Zealand, New Zealand batter Finn Allen will auction off a one-of-a-kindshirt.Photo: New Zealand CricketAllen hit 16 sixes and scored 137runs of
India move to number one in WTC standings after New Zealand's defeat in Wellington
India moved to top of the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 172 run defeat to Australia in Wellington. New Zealand slipped to the second position while India as
Key players to miss New Zealand's Pakistan tour due to IPL contract
A number of key New Zealand players could miss the T20I series against Pakistan in April due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources.Their T20I skipper Kane Willia
Rachin Ravindra eyes for a slot in Kiwis lineup for upcoming T20 world cup
Rachin Ravindra is seeking for a spot in New Zealand's T20I xi for the upcoming T20 world cup. After his maiden fifty (68 off 35) against Australia in Wellington, Rachin Ravindra h
Daryl Mitchell rules out of South Africa Tests and Australia T20Is
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchellhas suffered a long-term injury. The injury has definitely ruled him out of theongoing second Test match against South Africa and the upcoming T20I
Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day
New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries
Rachin Ravindra returns to New Zealand Test team
All-rounder Rachin Ravindra hasreturned to New Zealand's Test team for South Africa series. Along with that,Will O'Rourke is a new face in the Test team. However, he was only picke
New Zealand hopeful of getting Williamson in South Africa series
New Zealand coach Gary Stead ishopeful of getting Kane Williamson back for the home Test series against SouthAfrica, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The two-match Test se
Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand
In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9
Mitchell rested for fifth Pakistan T20I, Ravindra included in squad
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hasbeen rested for the final match of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.Rachin Ravindra has been called into the team. After winning the firs
Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0