Amir Hamza Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|15th Aug, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|31
|33
|72
|67
|27
|Innings
|6
|16
|9
|29
|37
|38
|Not Out
|2
|9
|5
|16
|12
|3
|Runs
|83
|23
|40
|135
|181
|396
|High Score
|34
|7
|21
|21
|28
|48
|Average
|20.75
|3.28
|10.00
|10.38
|7.24
|11.31
|Strike Rate
|38.78
|24.46
|105.26
|96.42
|49.72
|41.12
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|11
|4S
|11
|0
|3
|7
|14
|44
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|31
|33
|72
|67
|27
|Innings
|8
|31
|33
|72
|67
|49
|overs
|164
|258.4
|111
|250.2
|568.1
|1119.2
|Runs
|517
|1016
|752
|1626
|2091
|2923
|wickets
|18
|40
|30
|65
|88
|150
|bestinning
|6/75
|4/17
|3/39
|3/18
|5/15
|6/30
|bestmatch
|6/79
|4/17
|3/39
|3/18
|5/15
|10/100
|Average
|28.72
|25.40
|25.06
|25.01
|23.76
|19.48
|econ
|3.15
|3.92
|6.77
|6.49
|3.68
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|54.6
|38.8
|22.2
|23.1
|38.7
|44.7
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Amir Hamza"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8
Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g
Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a
The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation
The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s
The Mujeeb Ur Rahman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (born 28 March 2001) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He was the first man to play international cricket to be bo
The Rashid Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Rashid Khan was born on September 20, 1998 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is right arm leg break bowler and a right-handed batsman. He plays as the head spinner on his team, but has
The Rahmat Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Rahmat Shah Zurmatai (born 6 July 1993) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman who is an occasionalleg break bowle
The Najibullah Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Najibullah Zadran (born 28 February 1993) is an Afghan cricketer and vice-captain of the Afghanistan Twenty20 International (T20I) team. Zadran is a left-handed batsmanwho throws r
The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A