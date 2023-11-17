
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Amir Hamza Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Amir Hamza Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Amir Hamza
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born15th Aug, 1991
Age32 years, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches43133726727
Innings6169293738
Not Out29516123
Runs832340135181396
High Score34721212848
Average20.753.2810.0010.387.2411.31
Strike Rate38.7824.46105.2696.4249.7241.12
100S000000
50S000000
6S1115511
4S110371444
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 43133726727
Innings 83133726749
overs 164258.4111250.2568.11119.2
Runs 5171016752162620912923
wickets 1840306588150
bestinning 6/754/173/393/185/156/30
bestmatch 6/794/173/393/185/1510/100
Average 28.7225.4025.0625.0123.7619.48
econ 3.153.926.776.493.682.61
Strike Rate 54.638.822.223.138.744.7
4W 0100110
5W 2000113
10w 000002
News related "Amir Hamza"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8

Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g

thumb

Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a

thumb

The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation

thumb

The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s

thumb

The Mujeeb Ur Rahman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (born 28 March 2001) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He was the first man to play international cricket to be bo

thumb

The Rashid Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rashid Khan was born on September 20, 1998 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is right arm leg break bowler and a right-handed batsman. He plays as the head spinner on his team, but has

thumb

The Rahmat Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmat Shah Zurmatai (born 6 July 1993) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman who is an occasionalleg break bowle

thumb

The Najibullah Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Najibullah Zadran (born 28 February 1993) is an Afghan cricketer and vice-captain of the Afghanistan Twenty20 International (T20I) team. Zadran is a left-handed batsmanwho throws r

thumb

The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.