  Faf du Plessis Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Faf du Plessis Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Faf du Plessis
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born13th Jul, 1984
Age40 years, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6914350347262150
Innings11813650327244250
Not Out14207354226
Runs416355071528944894838798
High Score199185119120185199
Average40.0247.4735.5332.3546.9439.27
Strike Rate46.3288.60134.38133.5089.47
100S1012152118
50S213510625752
6S21665032700
4S51649514084200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6914350347262150
Innings 51125200
overs 13321.2131.4373426.2
Runs 69189391720301477
wickets 020505441
bestinning 1/85/194/474/39
bestmatch 1/85/194/47
Average 94.5018.3437.5936.02
econ 5.305.902.256.965.443.46
Strike Rate 96.015.841.462.3
4W 000113
5W 000200
10w 000000
News related "Faf du Plessis"
thumb

We've been close for a while but you need to win matches to get confidence in the group: du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis spoke after a convincing victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Faf said, "I forgot I had to speak at the presentation. Every game I

thumb

Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively

Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match

thumb

Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"

In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr

thumb

Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist: du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis spoke after a very close defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB fell 1 run short in the pursuit of 223.Photo credit: BCCId

thumb

It's crazy the amount of runs scored today: Du Plessis

RCB captain Faf du Plessis spoke after the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where boundaries were flowing everywhere. RCB were defeated by SRH by 25 runs.du Plessis said, "Prope

thumb

Maxwell takes "mental and physical break" after a tough start to the IPL

Glenn Maxwell has elected to take a break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to refresh himself physically and mentally after imploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru management pic

thumb

"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at

thumb

Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu

thumb

Virat Kohli shatters records in the match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Virat Kohli has become the first batter in the history of IPL to have scored 7500+ runs in the most lucrative T20 league around the globe. He also has the most number of centuries

thumb

IPL 2024 : Fans troll RCB Virat Kohli for his inning Against KKR

After playing crucial innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), In Indian Premier league (IPL) Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli, is facing ma

thumb

Virat Kohli requests not to call him 'King' at RCB's jersey unveiling programme

Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) legendary batter Virat Kohli recently opened up that he doesn’t like being called 'King' and urged his fans not to call him 'King' in the Jersey u

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

