Umar Akmal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Umar Akmal
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born26th May, 1990
Age34 years, 2 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1612184271224107
Innings3011079251208183
Not Out21714522411
Runs100331941690569865037537
High Score12910294115136248
Average35.8234.3426.0028.6335.3443.81
Strike Rate65.9886.04122.73131.6295.1274.22
100S1201617
50S6208344141
6S175355230166113
4S117268122468582966
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1612184271224107
Innings 0001618
overs 00041978.3
Runs 00036101309
wickets 000125
bestinning 1/361/72/24
bestmatch 1/361/72/24
Average 36.0050.5061.80
econ 9.005.313.93
Strike Rate 24.057.094.2
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Umar Akmal"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Umar Akmal claims he has been best middle order batsman

Pakistan Cricket Team batsman Umar Akmal claimed on a Youtube podcast that he had been the best middle orderbatsman in recent years and it was unfair to him that he was not include

thumb

No team wanted to pick Umar Akmal except Quetta Gladiators says, Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi pointed to Umar Akmal and said he would be grateful enough to the franchise to welcome him back.Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has clai

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former

thumb

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l

thumb

The Umar Akmal Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Umar Akmal (born 26 May 1990) is a Pakistani cricketer who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2009 and 2019. He was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for eigh

thumb

Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers

If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law havi

thumb

Umar Akmal's ban reduced to 12 months

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal's 18-month ban has been reduced to a year, said the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday (February 28).Akmal is now eligible to return to r

thumb

PCB takes Umar's case to CAS

Umar Akmal was certainly relieved that the three-year ban had been lifted for a year and a half. But the 30-year-old Pakistani middle-order batsman is no longer comfortable.Pakista

thumb

PCB to appeal reduced Akmal ban

Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal is really unlucky as where will the board stand by the cricketers of their country, the Pakistan Cricket Board is going to appeal against why the punis

thumb

Former Pakistan spinner Kaneria mocks PCB after Umar Akmal's ban halved

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria mocked PCB's decision to cut down Umar Akmal's suspension for failing to report corrupt approaches smacks of double standards. Mohammad A

