Umar Akmal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|26th May, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 2 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|121
|84
|271
|224
|107
|Innings
|30
|110
|79
|251
|208
|183
|Not Out
|2
|17
|14
|52
|24
|11
|Runs
|1003
|3194
|1690
|5698
|6503
|7537
|High Score
|129
|102
|94
|115
|136
|248
|Average
|35.82
|34.34
|26.00
|28.63
|35.34
|43.81
|Strike Rate
|65.98
|86.04
|122.73
|131.62
|95.12
|74.22
|100S
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6
|17
|50S
|6
|20
|8
|34
|41
|41
|6S
|17
|53
|55
|230
|166
|113
|4S
|117
|268
|122
|468
|582
|966
