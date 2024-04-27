Umesh Yadav Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|25th Oct, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 9 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|56
|75
|9
|180
|130
|111
|Innings
|66
|24
|2
|65
|61
|131
|Not Out
|27
|14
|1
|37
|27
|51
|Runs
|454
|79
|22
|307
|322
|1205
|High Score
|31
|18
|20
|26
|30
|128
|Average
|11.64
|7.90
|22.00
|10.96
|9.47
|15.06
|Strike Rate
|52.79
|58.95
|104.76
|121.82
|94.42
|70.38
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|24
|1
|0
|17
|15
|55
|4S
|41
|8
|2
|23
|28
|125
News related "Umesh Yadav"
