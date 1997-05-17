Patrick Dooley Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|17th May, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 2 months, 26 days
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|11
|1
|Innings
|7
|1
|Not Out
|6
|1
|Runs
|29
|13
|High Score
|10
|13
|Average
|29.00
|Strike Rate
|85.29
|118.18
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|4
|1
