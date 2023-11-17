
  Ajinkya Rahane Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Ajinkya Rahane Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Ajinkya Rahane
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born6th Jun, 1988
Age36 years, 2 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches849020241174177
Innings1408720228169301
Not Out1232221228
Runs493129623755966631712865
High Score18811161105187265
Average38.5235.2620.8328.9640.2347.12
Strike Rate49.4478.63113.29121.5553.74
100S123021039
50S25241424454
6S34336129092
4S5602933261001553
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 849020241174177
Innings 000129
overs 0001718
Runs 00054375
wickets 000130
bestinning 1/52/36
bestmatch 1/52/36
Average 5.0014.33
econ 5.006.144.16
Strike Rate 6.014.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ajinkya Rahane"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Peter Handscomb replaces Ajinkya Rahane in Leicestershire squad

Australian batter Peter Handscombwill replace Ajinkya Rahane for Leicestershire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. After India's Test tour of the West Indies,the 35-year-old was schedu

thumb

I'm young and there's a lot of cricket left in me, says Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has insisted there is still plenty of cricket left in him after his successful return to the India Test team and being handed the role of vice-captain for the upcomi

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f

thumb

Kohli-Rahane partnership gives India hope as they need 280 in day 5

Australia started the day with 296 runs leads in hand. But they didn’t start the day with best way possible as Umesh struck earlier the day picking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury

India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman

thumb

Australia extend their lead to 296 after India's fightback with Rahane's 89

Australia still on top after day 3 in World Test Championship final. They're 296 runs ahead of India and have Labuschagne and Green on the crease to start from tomorrow. Earlier th

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane becomes 13th Indian player to score 5000 runs in Tests

During India's current World TestChampionship (WTC) Final 2023 match against Australia, star batter AjinkyaRahane entered the 5000-run club, marking a remarkable return to the Indi

thumb

Watch: Cameron Green takes a screamer to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Team India immensely benefitted from the services of Ajinkya Rahane during the ICC WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London. When the top-order batters fell prey to cheap

thumb

Harsha Bhogle reserves highest respect for Ajinkya Rahane on Twitter

India's experienced Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane displayed a great deal of character, calmness and composure in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kenn

thumb

Aussie quicks run riot to flatten India after day 2 in WTC final

Australia on top in this World Test Championship final after day 2. They kept their domination continue. Steve Smith was 95* when he started the day and got his 31st test hundred w

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches during WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane became the seventh player to take 100 catches for India in Test cricket. Rahane kept Pat Cummins' catch and pulled off the feat as Australia were knocked out of bowl

Latest News

