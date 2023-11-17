Ajinkya Rahane Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Jun, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 2 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|84
|90
|20
|241
|174
|177
|Innings
|140
|87
|20
|228
|169
|301
|Not Out
|12
|3
|2
|22
|12
|28
|Runs
|4931
|2962
|375
|5966
|6317
|12865
|High Score
|188
|111
|61
|105
|187
|265
|Average
|38.52
|35.26
|20.83
|28.96
|40.23
|47.12
|Strike Rate
|49.44
|78.63
|113.29
|121.55
|53.74
|100S
|12
|3
|0
|2
|10
|39
|50S
|25
|24
|1
|42
|44
|54
|6S
|34
|33
|6
|129
|0
|92
|4S
|560
|293
|32
|610
|0
|1553
News related "Ajinkya Rahane"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Peter Handscomb replaces Ajinkya Rahane in Leicestershire squad
Australian batter Peter Handscombwill replace Ajinkya Rahane for Leicestershire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. After India's Test tour of the West Indies,the 35-year-old was schedu
I'm young and there's a lot of cricket left in me, says Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane has insisted there is still plenty of cricket left in him after his successful return to the India Test team and being handed the role of vice-captain for the upcomi
Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour
Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f
Kohli-Rahane partnership gives India hope as they need 280 in day 5
Australia started the day with 296 runs leads in hand. But they didn’t start the day with best way possible as Umesh struck earlier the day picking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne
Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury
India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman
Australia extend their lead to 296 after India's fightback with Rahane's 89
Australia still on top after day 3 in World Test Championship final. They're 296 runs ahead of India and have Labuschagne and Green on the crease to start from tomorrow. Earlier th
Ajinkya Rahane becomes 13th Indian player to score 5000 runs in Tests
During India's current World TestChampionship (WTC) Final 2023 match against Australia, star batter AjinkyaRahane entered the 5000-run club, marking a remarkable return to the Indi
Watch: Cameron Green takes a screamer to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane
Team India immensely benefitted from the services of Ajinkya Rahane during the ICC WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London. When the top-order batters fell prey to cheap
Harsha Bhogle reserves highest respect for Ajinkya Rahane on Twitter
India's experienced Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane displayed a great deal of character, calmness and composure in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kenn
Aussie quicks run riot to flatten India after day 2 in WTC final
Australia on top in this World Test Championship final after day 2. They kept their domination continue. Steve Smith was 95* when he started the day and got his 31st test hundred w
Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches during WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane became the seventh player to take 100 catches for India in Test cricket. Rahane kept Pat Cummins' catch and pulled off the feat as Australia were knocked out of bowl