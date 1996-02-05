
Sultana Khatun Career, Biography & More

Sultana Khatun
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born5th Feb, 1996
Age28 years, 8 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Sultana Khatun"
thumb

Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland

West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian

thumb

Sultana Khatun leaves police job for cricket

7 wickets in three matches.Average is only 7. Sultana Khatun distinguished herself in the Bangladesh-Indiathree-match T20 series with off-spin. Sultana was the highest wicket-taker

thumb

Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series

India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B

thumb

Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing

thumb

Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss

Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re

thumb

Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7

Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi

thumb

Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count

Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

'Landmark victory to inspire generations'

Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha

thumb

Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh

Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni

thumb

Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history

Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t

thumb

Joty dissatisfied with having to take field on wet outfield

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has deemed Dunedin outfield not "playable" after her side's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the rain-affected match at the 2022 Cricket W

