Sultana Khatun Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Feb, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Sultana Khatun"
Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland
West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian
Sultana Khatun leaves police job for cricket
7 wickets in three matches.Average is only 7. Sultana Khatun distinguished herself in the Bangladesh-Indiathree-match T20 series with off-spin. Sultana was the highest wicket-taker
Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series
India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B
Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup
Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing
Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss
Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re
Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7
Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi
Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count
Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma
'Landmark victory to inspire generations'
Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni
Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history
Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t
Joty dissatisfied with having to take field on wet outfield
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has deemed Dunedin outfield not "playable" after her side's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the rain-affected match at the 2022 Cricket W