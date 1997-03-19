Keacy Carty Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|19th Mar, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 4 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|5
|45
|42
|Innings
|14
|4
|43
|73
|Not Out
|3
|0
|7
|1
|Runs
|374
|127
|1109
|1864
|High Score
|87
|83
|123
|114
|Average
|34.00
|31.75
|30.80
|25.88
|Strike Rate
|66.31
|118.69
|68.16
|42.87
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|50S
|1
|1
|5
|13
|6S
|6
|5
|14
|20
|4S
|24
|9
|85
|191
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|5
|45
|42
|Innings
|3
|0
|5
|9
|overs
|4.1
|0
|12.1
|38.1
|Runs
|28
|0
|82
|124
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|3
|bestinning
|1/31
|3/30
|bestmatch
|1/31
|3/30
|Average
|82.00
|41.33
|econ
|6.72
|6.73
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|73.0
|76.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
