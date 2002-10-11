Ihsanullah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Oct, 2002
|Age
|21 years, 10 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|4
|24
|12
|7
|Innings
|0
|1
|5
|7
|12
|Not Out
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Runs
|0
|6
|8
|19
|48
|High Score
|0
|6
|6
|10
|15
|Average
|4.00
|3.80
|6.85
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|57.14
|86.36
|57.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4S
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|4
|24
|12
|7
|Innings
|1
|4
|24
|12
|12
|overs
|8
|14.5
|84
|83.5
|153.1
|Runs
|60
|108
|614
|559
|621
|wickets
|0
|6
|36
|25
|22
|bestinning
|3/29
|5/12
|5/49
|5/70
|bestmatch
|3/29
|5/12
|5/49
|5/70
|Average
|18.00
|17.05
|22.36
|28.22
|econ
|7.50
|7.28
|7.30
|6.66
|4.05
|Strike Rate
|14.8
|14.0
|20.1
|41.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
