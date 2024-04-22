
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Shikhar Dhawan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Shikhar Dhawan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Shikhar Dhawan
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born5th Dec, 1985
Age38 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3416768328302122
Innings5816466325298202
Not Out1103342310
Runs2315679317599628120748499
High Score19014392106248224
Average40.6144.1127.9233.0843.9044.26
Strike Rate66.9491.35126.36125.31
100S717023025
50S53911696729
6S12795022300
4S316842191108800
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3416768328302122
Innings 500600
overs 900845.249.4
Runs 180066249142
wickets 000493
bestinning 1/72/222/30
bestmatch 1/72/222/30
Average 16.5027.6647.33
econ 2.008.255.492.85
Strike Rate 12.030.299.3
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Shikhar Dhawan"
thumb

"I would not even pick him in my team"- Virender Shewag slams Sam Curran

English star all rounder Sam Curran had another disaster day in IPL as his side PBKS were crashed by Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Aft

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan out of action for atleast 7-10 days

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan could be out of action due to his shoulder injury. Against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, PBKS were without their regular skipper and Sam Curran

thumb

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history; becomes the first fast bowler to create a rare record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for close to a decade is renowned for his prowess in the shortest format. The right-arm medium-fast bowler

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan lauds Shashank and Ashutosh for another stellar partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20

thumb

Aakash Chopra mentions Dhawan's slow innings for Punjab's loss to Bengaluru

Aakash Chopra has cited thePunjab Kings' (PBKS) failure to amass a significant score, which included thecomparatively sluggish innings of Shikhar Dhawan, as one of the factorscontr

thumb

Ariful Islam equals Shikhar Dhawan, Jack Burham's record in U19 World Cup

Ariful Islam scored his thirdcentury in the U19 World Cup. Ariful scored a great century against USA U19team, played a brilliant innings of 103 runs off 103 balls.Ariful hit two ce

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dhawan picks his initial five players in dream ODI XI, omits Shaheen Afridi

The ODI World Cup is knocking atthe door. And just one and a half months later, the Cricket World Cup will beheld in India. Various speculations have started about the World Cup. I

thumb

Beating Chennai in Chennai is a very big thing: Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan couldn't be any happier upon seeing his side defy the odds and come through with flying colours against Chennai Super Kings atMA Chidambaram St

thumb

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings batting highly dependent on Shikhar Dhawan, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes over-reliance on skipper Shikhar Dhawan is a major problem for the Punjab Kings if they are to clinch the ongoing Indian Premier Leag

thumb

Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab

Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.