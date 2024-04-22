Shikhar Dhawan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Dec, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|167
|68
|328
|302
|122
|Innings
|58
|164
|66
|325
|298
|202
|Not Out
|1
|10
|3
|34
|23
|10
|Runs
|2315
|6793
|1759
|9628
|12074
|8499
|High Score
|190
|143
|92
|106
|248
|224
|Average
|40.61
|44.11
|27.92
|33.08
|43.90
|44.26
|Strike Rate
|66.94
|91.35
|126.36
|125.31
|100S
|7
|17
|0
|2
|30
|25
|50S
|5
|39
|11
|69
|67
|29
|6S
|12
|79
|50
|223
|0
|0
|4S
|316
|842
|191
|1088
|0
|0
