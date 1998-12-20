
Zahir Khan
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born20th Dec, 1998
Age25 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches412912721
Innings80133930
Not Out50015113
Runs400733977
High Score400191516
Average1.330.004.054.874.52
Strike Rate11.110.0085.8848.1441.17
100S000000
50S000000
6S000302
4S1006211
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 412912721
Innings 612882736
overs 95105322.5233556.4
Runs 4495530230612962322
wickets 10219959105
bestinning 3/592/551/165/196/126/52
bestmatch 3/1052/551/165/196/1210/142
Average 44.9027.5030.0023.2921.9622.11
econ 4.725.506.007.145.564.17
Strike Rate 57.030.030.019.523.631.8
4W 000026
5W 000126
10w 000001
