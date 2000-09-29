Ikram Alikhil Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|29th Sep, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|30
|42
|20
|Innings
|1
|13
|21
|39
|30
|Not Out
|0
|3
|10
|6
|6
|Runs
|7
|238
|120
|956
|886
|High Score
|7
|86
|20
|94
|103
|Average
|7.00
|23.80
|10.90
|28.96
|36.91
|Strike Rate
|17.50
|60.25
|88.88
|69.17
|53.82
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|2
|0
|8
|5
|6S
|0
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4S
|0
|19
|7
|71
|104
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|30
|42
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
