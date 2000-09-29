
Ikram Alikhil Career, Records, Biography & More

Ikram Alikhil
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born29th Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches114304220
Innings113213930
Not Out031066
Runs7238120956886
High Score7862094103
Average7.0023.8010.9028.9636.91
Strike Rate17.5060.2588.8869.1753.82
100S00001
50S02085
6S01184
4S019771104
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 114304220
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
