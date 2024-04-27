Rohit Sharma Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|30th Apr, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 3 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|52
|246
|148
|423
|321
|113
|Innings
|88
|236
|140
|410
|307
|179
|Not Out
|9
|34
|17
|49
|44
|18
|Runs
|3677
|9825
|3853
|11035
|12220
|8663
|High Score
|212
|264
|118
|118
|264
|309
|Average
|46.54
|48.63
|31.32
|30.56
|46.46
|53.80
|Strike Rate
|56.27
|90.02
|139.24
|133.53
|100S
|10
|30
|4
|6
|33
|27
|50S
|16
|48
|29
|74
|63
|36
|6S
|77
|275
|182
|479
|0
|0
|4S
|394
|900
|348
|989
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|52
|246
|148
|423
|321
|113
|Innings
|16
|38
|9
|59
|70
|70
|overs
|63.5
|98.5
|11.2
|105.5
|227.5
|358.5
|Runs
|224
|515
|113
|830
|1162
|1154
|wickets
|2
|8
|1
|29
|30
|24
|bestinning
|1/26
|2/27
|1/22
|4/6
|4/28
|4/41
|bestmatch
|1/35
|2/27
|1/22
|4/6
|4/28
|5/85
|Average
|112.00
|64.37
|113.00
|28.62
|38.73
|48.08
|econ
|3.50
|5.21
|9.97
|7.84
|5.10
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|191.5
|74.1
|68.0
|21.8
|45.5
|89.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
