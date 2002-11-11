
  Yash Dhull Career, Records, Biography & More

Yash Dhull
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born11th Nov, 2002
Age21 years, 9 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches121215
Innings111025
Not Out332
Runs3794251145
High Score73108200
Average47.3760.7149.78
Strike Rate126.7596.3770.15
100S014
50S324
6S1146
4S3759171
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 121215
Innings 004
overs 0013
Runs 0068
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 5.23
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Yash Dhull"
thumb

ICC unveils mascot pair of ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has unveiled the World Cup mascot pair ahead of the upcoming ODI WorldCup. Two mascots, a boy and a girl, have been unveiled. However, the na

thumb

Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma

thumb

Tayyab Tahir's sensational 71 ball 108 helps Pakistan A win the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan A thumped India A by 128 runs in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (23rd July) in Colombo.The platform for the impressive win was set up pretty early

thumb

Nishant Sindhu's five fer crushes Bangladesh A in the semifinal

India A thumped Bangladesh A by 51 runs and booked their tickets for the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Yash Dhull's fifty and Nishant Sindhu's 5 far helped India A wi

thumb

Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour

The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil

thumb

Agarwal and Yash added to Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2022

Rest of India have announced a strong 15-man squad for their upcoming clash against Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra in the Irani Cup.India national cricket team opening player Maya

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

Latest News

