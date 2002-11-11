Yash Dhull Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Nov, 2002
|Age
|21 years, 9 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|12
|15
|Innings
|11
|10
|25
|Not Out
|3
|3
|2
|Runs
|379
|425
|1145
|High Score
|73
|108
|200
|Average
|47.37
|60.71
|49.78
|Strike Rate
|126.75
|96.37
|70.15
|100S
|0
|1
|4
|50S
|3
|2
|4
|6S
|11
|4
|6
|4S
|37
|59
|171
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|12
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|13
|Runs
|0
|0
|68
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.23
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
