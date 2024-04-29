James Anderson Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|30th Jul, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|182
|194
|19
|44
|261
|291
|Innings
|254
|79
|4
|10
|105
|366
|Not Out
|109
|43
|3
|6
|63
|153
|Runs
|1332
|273
|1
|23
|376
|2010
|High Score
|81
|28
|1
|16
|28
|81
|Average
|9.18
|7.58
|1.00
|5.75
|8.95
|9.43
|Strike Rate
|39.69
|48.66
|50.00
|88.46
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|180
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|182
|194
|19
|44
|261
|291
|Innings
|337
|191
|19
|44
|0
|0
|overs
|6459.1
|1597.2
|70.2
|155.3
|2121.4
|9662.3
|Runs
|18033
|7861
|552
|1318
|10230
|27033
|wickets
|688
|269
|18
|41
|358
|1103
|bestinning
|7/42
|5/23
|3/23
|3/23
|5/23
|7/19
|bestmatch
|11/71
|5/23
|3/23
|3/23
|5/23
|Average
|26.21
|29.22
|30.66
|32.14
|28.57
|24.50
|econ
|2.79
|4.92
|7.84
|8.47
|4.82
|2.79
|Strike Rate
|56.3
|35.6
|23.4
|22.7
|35.5
|52.5
|4W
|32
|11
|0
|0
|11
|48
|5W
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|54
|10w
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
