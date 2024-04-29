
  James Anderson Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

James Anderson
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born30th Jul, 1982
Age42 years, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1821941944261291
Innings25479410105366
Not Out109433663153
Runs13322731233762010
High Score81281162881
Average9.187.581.005.758.959.43
Strike Rate39.6948.6650.0088.46
100S000000
50S100001
6S300000
4S180230300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1821941944261291
Innings 337191194400
overs 6459.11597.270.2155.32121.49662.3
Runs 18033786155213181023027033
wickets 68826918413581103
bestinning 7/425/233/233/235/237/19
bestmatch 11/715/233/233/235/23
Average 26.2129.2230.6632.1428.5724.50
econ 2.794.927.848.474.822.79
Strike Rate 56.335.623.422.735.552.5
4W 3211001148
5W 32200254
10w 300006
News related "James Anderson"
thumb

Jofra Archer set to be named in England's T20 World Cup squad

England are prepared to include pacerJofra Archer in their T20 World Cup selection. After a year of recuperatingfrom his most recent injury issues, the seamer is nearing his return

thumb

Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl

thumb

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

Nathan Lyon excited to play with James Anderson at Lancashire

Australian spinner Nathan Lyonstated he joined Lancashire because he wanted to play with his longtime Ashesrival, James Anderson.Lyon expressed that his mainmotive was to work with

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

James Anderson strongly denies the claims of his playing for personal milestones

James Anderson, the ice ace pacer from England has recently become the first pacer and third bowler to have 700 test wickets. And he said today he doesn’t play for personal milesto

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

James Anderson reaches the 700 test wickets milestone, only pacer to reach the feat

James Anderson has reached the 700 test wickets milestone and became the third bowler in the history of Cricket to touch the feat, also he's the one and only pacer to have 700 test

thumb

England name their xi for the fifth and final test against India

England have named their xi for the fifth and final test against India starting from 7th March in Dharamsala. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to repla

Latest News

app-banner

